Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 9: The Game Awards 2022

Now that The Game Awards are over, it's time to pick up the best games from this year's show. There are Game Awards sales happening over at Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, and GOG.com right now. If you have a nominee or a winner that you're feeling curious about, this is the time to pick it up. You can also find some honorable winners and nominees from previous years.

Elsewhere, you can find Gotham Knights on sale at Gamebillet, Ghostwire: Tokyo at Gamesplanet, and you can also find a discounted and newly-released Steam edition of Solar Ash over at Gamersgate and Green Man Gaming. Plus, Amazon Prime members, don't forget that this is your last weekend to get a GOG.com copy of Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition. As long as you're there, pick up an Epic Games Store key for Quake. That's free throughout the month of November.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Wasteland 3, GreedFall, First Class Trouble, Backbone, TOEM, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Blade Assault, and Super Magbot. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Pay $1 for Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts. Pay $10 to also receive Company of Heroes 2 (w/Case Blue Mission Pack, Victory at Stalingrad Mission Pack, and Southern Fronts Mission Pack), Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies U.S. Forces, Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces, and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. Pay $15 to also receive the Company of Heroes 2 OKW Commanders Collection, Soviet Skins Collection, Soviet Commanders Collection, German Skins Collection, German Commanders Collection, Faceplates Collection, US Forces Commanders Collection, British Commander: Tactical Support Regiment, British Commander: Vanguard Operations Regiment, and British Commander: Special Weapons Regiment DLC packs, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, and Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies Oberkommando West. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Hard West. Pay more than the average $11.10 to get Phantom Doctrine and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. Pay $12 or more to also receive John Wick Hex, Star Renegades, Dark Deity, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, and Gears Tactics. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

