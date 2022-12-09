Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 9: The Game Awards 2022

Now that The Game Awards are over, it's time to pick up the best games from this year's show. There are Game Awards sales happening over at Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, and GOG.com right now. If you have a nominee or a winner that you're feeling curious about, this is the time to pick it up. You can also find some honorable winners and nominees from previous years.
Elsewhere, you can find Gotham Knights on sale at Gamebillet, Ghostwire: Tokyo at Gamesplanet, and you can also find a discounted and newly-released Steam edition of Solar Ash over at Gamersgate and Green Man Gaming. Plus, Amazon Prime members, don't forget that this is your last weekend to get a GOG.com copy of Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition. As long as you're there, pick up an Epic Games Store key for Quake. That's free throughout the month of November.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Quake - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 1/3)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - FREE until 12/15
- Wildcat Gun Machine - FREE until 12/15
- The Game Awards Sale
- Crime Boss: Rockay City [PRE-ORDER] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39.99 (20% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $26.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $17.99 (70% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $25.99 (35% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $23.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $9.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $20.24 (55% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lake - $12.99 (35% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $4.79 (88% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Game Awards Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Destiny 2: Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $34.39 (57% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $26.24 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $31.49 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.19 (78% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $24.59 (59% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $21.37 (64% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $22.19 (56% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.79 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $27.98 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.27 (81% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $22.13 (51% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.06 (75% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $6.14 (80% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.50 (63% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $8.49 (86% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $11.00 (63% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (81% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (83% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 12/14)
- TGA Winners & Nominees
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39.99 (20% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tunic - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com TGA Winners & Nominees Sale.
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $6.59 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.68 (51% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.69 (73% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $7.74 (87% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Wasteland 3, GreedFall, First Class Trouble, Backbone, TOEM, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Blade Assault, and Super Magbot. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
Pay $1 for Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts. Pay $10 to also receive Company of Heroes 2 (w/Case Blue Mission Pack, Victory at Stalingrad Mission Pack, and Southern Fronts Mission Pack), Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies U.S. Forces, Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces, and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. Pay $15 to also receive the Company of Heroes 2 OKW Commanders Collection, Soviet Skins Collection, Soviet Commanders Collection, German Skins Collection, German Commanders Collection, Faceplates Collection, US Forces Commanders Collection, British Commander: Tactical Support Regiment, British Commander: Vanguard Operations Regiment, and British Commander: Special Weapons Regiment DLC packs, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, and Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies Oberkommando West. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Hard West. Pay more than the average $11.10 to get Phantom Doctrine and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. Pay $12 or more to also receive John Wick Hex, Star Renegades, Dark Deity, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, and Gears Tactics. These activate on Steam.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Game Awards Sale.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.49 (65% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- The Game Awards Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39.99 (20% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tunic - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus - $31.99 (20% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $14.99 (50% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Disco Elysium - $10.00 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $24.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Game Awards Sale.
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/12 @ 10AM PT)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $3.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/15 @ 10AM PT)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.25 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
