Hearthstone: March of the Lich King - 10 decks to use on Day 1

The final Hearthstone expansion of 2022 is about to go live and it's one of the biggest to hit the game in years. An all-new class has stepped into the tavern and it's the mighty and versatile Death Knight. The game is changing in many ways, starting with the 145 cards that will be added with today's March of the Lich King set.

Today, we're taking a look at a whopping ten new decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. Some will feature the new Death Knight class, but Hearthstone's previous classes are also getting some noteworthy additions with this expansion and some new ways to play. We recently played against some of these decks ourselves during the recent Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream and we were stomped by many of them, so we'll certainly vouch for their effectiveness. They're also just as fun as they are powerful.

Keep in mind that some decks will likely be longer than usual because of the use of Prince Renathal, which allows players to build 40-card decks. If you don't have Prince Renathal yet, make it a priority to craft him as soon as possible.

Brian Kibler's Blood Control Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Body Bagger

2x (1) Heart Strike

1x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

2x (2) Hematurge

2x (2) Vampiric Blood

2x (3) Asphyxiate

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Nerubian Vizier

1x (3) Prince Renethal

2x (3) Soulbreaker

1x (3) Venomous Scorpid

2x (4) School Teacher

2x (5) Blood Boil

1x (5) Deathbringer Saurfang

1x (5) Taelan Fordring

2x (6) Corrupted Ashbringer

2x (6) Gnome Muncher

1x (6) Sylvanas, the Accursed

1x (6) Theotar, the Mad Duke

1x (7) Alexandros Mograine

1x (7) Mutanus the Devourer

1x (7) Patchwerk

1x (8) Invincible

2x (8) Soulstealer

1x (10) Raid Boss Onyxia

1x (10) Sire Denathrius

When I went to the Blizzard campus a few months ago to preview the Death Knight, one of the other invitees present was Brian Kibler. Kibler has had some time to think about a good Death Knight deck and his Blood variation does not disappoint. This utilizes some good Legendaries from previous expansions, like the new Sylvanas, Mutanus the Devourer, and Raid Boss Onyxia to maintain board control and wipe out win conditions and is mixed together with the Death Knight's various survival tools.

Death Knight's Blood variant is good at staying alive, thanks to spells like Vampiric Blood. Use that to keep the game going while the new Alexandros Mograine puts the opponent on the clock.

SuperiorDavid's Frost Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Horn of Winter

2x (1) Icy Touch

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Deathchiller

2x (2) Defrost

2x (2) Frost Strike

2x (2) Harbinger of Winter

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Glacial Advance

2x (3) Howling Blast

2x (3) Nerubian Vizier

2x (3) Rimefang Sword

1x (4) Lady Deathwhisper

2x (4) Remorseless Winter

1x (5) Queen Azshara

1x (6) Overseer Frigidara

2x (7) Frostwyrm's Fury

The Frost variation of Death Knight is great for control, as it can often freeze opponents in their tracks. However, Frost Strike can not only control the board, but continue replenishing resources. On top of that, you can use cards like Horn of Winter and Frost Strike to keep your mana count high.

All of this sets up for later turns when it's possible to go straight at an opponent's face and wipe them out before they even know what hit them.

The Housewife's Unholy Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Body Bagger

2x (1) Plagued Grain

2x (2) Battlefield Necromancer

2x (2) Bonedigger Geist

2x (2) Necrotic Mortician

2x (2) Plague Strike

1x (3) Blightfang

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

1x (3) Prince Renathal

2x (3) Unholy Frenzy

2x (3) Ymirjar Deathbringer

2x (4) Grave Strength

2x (4) Malignant Horror

2x (4) School Teacher

2x (4) Tomb Guardians

2x (5) Army of the Dead

2x (5) Corpse Bride

2x (5) Possessifier

1x (8) Lord Marrowgar

1x (9) The Scourge

1x (10) Sire Denathrius

2x (10) Stitched Giant

Unholy Death Knights work slightly differently from the other two variations. These decks depend on numbers and are at their best when they strike quickly. They'll ideally fill the board, as cards like Blightfang and Unholy Frenzy both control the board and keep your side filled with minions. The big finisher is Grave Strength, which is a 4-Cost spell that uses corpses to buff every friendly minion with +3 Attack. Use this on unsuspecting opponents and hit them fast.

Games that do drag out to the later turns are far from lost. Throw down Stitched Giant and deploy The Scourge to reinvigorate your side of the board. When all else fails, Sire Denathrius should be a fine win condition.

Languagehacker's Arcane Quest Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Flurry (Rank 1)

2x (0) Hot Streak

2x (1) Arcane Bolt

2x (1) Arcane Wyrm

2x (1) First Flame

1x (1) Sorcerer's Gambit

2x (2) Frozen Touch

2x (2) Ignite

2x (2) Magister's Apprentice

2x (2) Runed Orb

2x (2) Solid Alibi

2x (3) Arcane Intellect

2x (3) Arcsplitter

1x (3) Shattering Blast

2x (4) Fire Sale

2x (4) Multicaster

1x (5) Vexallus

There were more than a few players who brought a variation of the new Arcane Mage, which utilizes the new Arcane Bolt spell for sudden one-turk kills. However, if there's anything I learned about esports pro Languagehacker over the years, it's that he loves to find different variations of the current hotness. That's why he's taken the Arcane Mage and added in the Sorcerer's Gambit quest.

Once the quest is complete and players have that extra Spell Damage, it's time to use a combination of Vexallus, Magister's Apprentice, and Arcane Bolt to wreck the opponent. These don't seem like much on paper, but they add up in practice and can devastate any opponent that takes this deck lightly.

MarkMcKz's Armor Quest Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Aquatic Form

2x (0) Innervate

2x (0) Pounce

1x (1) Lost in the Park

2x (1) Planted Evidence

2x (2) Capture Coldtooth Mine

2x (2) Chitinous Plating

2x (2) Jerry Rig Carpenter

1x (2) Living Seed (Rank 1)

2x (2) Mark of the Spikeshell

2x (2) Moonlit Guidance

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Feral Rage

1x (3) Prince Renathal

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

2x (4) Park Panther

2x (4) Widowbloom Seedsman

2x (5) Nourish

1x (5) Wildheart Guff

2x (7) Scale of Onyxia

1x (7) Topior the Shrubbagazzor

1x (8) Anub'Rekhan

2x (8) Crypt Keeper

2x (8) Miracle Growth

Anub'Rekhan is threatening to break the game in favor of the Druid, as it basically takes decks that specialize in obscene amounts of armor and allow players to use that armor as mana to put together OTK combos. Like Languagehacker, MarkMcKz is taking the Anub'Rekhan deck and instead going in a different direction. Rather than rely on new legendary Astalor Bloodsworn, this deck utilizes the Druid quest to build up both armor and individual attack power.

Brann and Zola are the keys to this deck, so once you have them and Anub'Rekhan, get ready to take your opponent for a ride.

Dekkster's Spell Demon Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Fury (Rank 1)

2x (1) Relic of Extinction

2x (1) Sigil of Alacrity

2x (1) Unleash Fel

2x (2) Chaos Strike

2x (2) Fel Barrage

2x (2) Mark of Scorn

2x (2) Relic Vault

2x (3) Relic of Phantasms

1x (3) Rustrot Viper

1x (3) Silvermoon Arcanist

2x (4) Fel'dorei Warband

1x (4) Souleater's Scythe

2x (5) Deal with a Devil

1x (5) Need for Greed

2x (5) Relic of Dimensions

1x (6) Kurtrus, Demon-Render

1x (8) Jace Darkweaver

This is an "Oops! No minions!" deck, which is a new look for Demon Hunter. The main gimmick is that new legendary weapon Souleater's Scythe will gobble three minions and allow players to discover them as 1-Cost spells.

It's a deck that wins through the use of Demon Hunter's array of debilitating spells, as well as some of the Relics from the last Hearthstone expansion. Ultimately, you'll come across Jace Darkweaver, at which point it'll probably be time to finish the opponent off.

Trump's Concoction Rogue



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

1x (0) Shadow of Demise

2x (1) Blackwater Cutlass

2x (1) Concoctor

2x (2) Double Cross

2x (2) Forsaken Lieutenant

2x (2) Ghoulish Alchemist

2x (2) Perjury

2x (2) Potion Belt

1x (2) Potionmaster Putricide

2x (2) Sticky Situation

2x (3) Ghastly Gravedigger

2x (3) Nerubian Vizier

1x (3) Prince Renathal

2x (3) Sketchy Information

2x (3) Vile Apothecary

1x (4) Halkias

1x (4) Korrak the Bloodrager

2x (4) Noxious Infiltrator

2x (4) Private Eye

2x (4) Scourge Illusionist

2x (5) Burning Blade Acolyte

1x (5) Queen Azshara

1x (8) Invincible

1x (8) Shadowcrafter Scabbs

Rogue players have a new toy with this expansion. They now have access to Concoctions, which are potions with various effects that can be mixed together to create even more powerful combinations.

Cards like Potion Belt and Potionmaster Putricide will help get your Concoction train going. As for the later game, new card Scourge Illusionist will help add some strong Deathrattle minions to your board, providing copies of cards like Burning Blade Acolyte and Korrak the Bloodrager. Queen Azshara should have more than enough spells to activate her effect.

RegisKillbin's Big Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Schooling

1x (2) Bolner Hammerbeak

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Brilliant Macaw

2x (3) Far Sight

2x (3) Silvermoon Sentinel

2x (3) Treasure Guard

2x (4) Canal Slogger

2x (4) Prescience

2x (4) Wildpaw Cavern

2x (5) Spammy Arcanist

2x (6) Snowfall Guardian

1x (7) Lor'themar Theron

1x (7) Mr. Smite

1x (8) Al'Akir the Windlord

2x (8) Blightblood Berserker

1x (9) Overlord Drakuru

2x (10) From De Other Side

These minions certainly don't look intimidating by themselves. Lor'themar Theron is here to make them frightening by doubling their stats. Is that still not enough? Fortunately, Brann Bronzebeard, Bolner Hammerbeak, and Brilliant Macaw are there to stack the Lor'themar effect multiple times.

Keep the board under control with cards like Schooling, Spammy Arcanist, and Snowfall Guardian. When it comes time to drop Lor'themar, the end of the game should be at hand. If you're lucky, you'll still have Mr. Smite and Al'Akir in your deck for a one turn victory.

Regis here notes that this deck won't win you many games, especially since everything with Lor'themar has to go right. But for maximum fun, this is the way to go with Shaman for now.

McBanterFace's Arcane Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Devouring Swarm

2x (1) Candleshot

2x (1) Ricochet Shot

2x (1) Tracking

2x (2) Arcane Quiver

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

1x (2) Bloodseeker

2x (2) Conjured Arrow

2x (2) Selective Breeder

2x (2) Shockspitter

2x (2) Silvermoon Farstrider

2x (2) Talented Arcanist

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

1x (3) Halduron Brightwing

2x (3) Harpoon Gun

2x (3) Keeneye Spotter

2x (4) Eversong Portal

Massive thank you to @PlayHearthstone and everyone who came by to my Theorycrafting stream today! Had an absolute blast with March of the Lich King and I can't wait to play more. Here are my picks for some of the most fun and strongest decks I made today. pic.twitter.com/nrfc5gpoFc — Kyle (@McBanterFace) December 2, 2022

Hunter has a dangerous new minion in the form of Shockspitter. The idea is that the more times the Hunter hero attacks, the more damage that Shockspitter can unleash as a Battlecry. With double Candleshots, Harpoon Guns, and a single Bloodseeker at the ready, the Hunter can attack multiple times while Selective Breeder gets the Shockspitters ready to roll out.

This Hunter deck also takes advantage of a new Hunter mechanic, in which Arcane spells can be powered up. This not only buffs up the power of Eversong Portal, but it also boosts Conjured Arrow, which can draw more cards in the late game. No matter what, though, Shockspitter is the main win condition, so focus on getting those powered up as much as possible.

Ozzie's Undead Shadow Priest



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Undying Allies

2x (1) Animate Dead

2x (1) Crystalsmith Cultist

2x (1) Shadowcloth Needle

2x (1) Voidtouched Attendant

2x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

2x (2) Defias Leper

2x (2) Mind Eater

2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows

2x (2) Twilight Deceptor

2x (2) Umbral Geist

2x (3) Amulet of Undying

1x (3) Prince Renethal

2x (3) Scourge Rager

2x (3) Shadowed Spirit

2x (4) Bonewalker

2x (4) Grave Digging

1x (5) Darkbishop Benedictus

1x (5) High Cultist Basaleph

2x (5) Shadow Word: Undeath

1x (6) Sister Svalna

1x (7) Blackwater Behemoth

1x (8) Invincible

1x (8) Xyrella, the Devout

It's almost fitting that just as the Shadow Priest is about to end its time in Standard that I find a deck that looks like a blast to play. With the introduction of Undead minions and new Shadow spells that take advantage of them, I put together this fun variation of the aggro Shadow Priest.

What makes Shadow Priest especially viable this time around are the new cheap spells Undying Allies and Animate Dead. The former will allow you to summon Undead minions and give them Reborn while the latter resurrects low-cost minions. The wild card here is the addition of Astalor Bloodsworn. On the surface, it doesn't make a lot of sense, but if you manage to clear the board near the end of the game, trying playing the maxed-out Astalor, the Flamebringer with a couple of Voidtouched Attendants. You'll be pleasantly surprised.

Those are just some of the decks that you can use for day one of Hearthstone: March of the Lich King. What decks are you using for this new expansion? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments. If you want to learn more about what's coming to Hearthstone and what the future holds for the Death Knight, in particular, be sure to check out our recent interview with the dev team.