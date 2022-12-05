ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 269 We start the trek through Ikana Castle and Stone Tower tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask playthrough. We’ve made a pretty big dent in the game but there is plenty left to do. During the last Majora’s Mask episode, we made our way to Ikana Canyon as well as the Stone Tower, the final dungeon in the game. There was housekeeping that we needed to do along the way as well such as getting the All Night Mask and learning the Song of Storms. Next up is a journey into Ikana Castle and the Stone Tower.

Ikana Castle has the Elegy of Emptiness, a vital melody needed to get into the Stone Tower. The Elegy of Emptiness creates a statue, wearing the mask you were wearing. For example, if you have the Goron mask on, you’ll create a bargain basement copy of the Goron. You can push these statues around and put them on switches. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET find out if we can make it through Ikana Castle and the Stone Tower!

The Stone Tower seperates the men from the boys. It's a maze-like dungeon and we'll have to traverse it twice!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The holiday season and the end of the year are almost upon us. Keep an eye out for more Zelda in 2023 but we're going to end 2022 in style. The perfect way to end the year is to see if I can beat Super Mario RPG before the New Year. If it doesn't happen, we'll pick up Mario RPG in the New Year!

Start thinking of different games you want to see played on the Stevetendo show. If it’s available on the Nintendo Switch Online service, then it can be played on the program. I’m thinking I want to give Golden Eye 007 another chance, as I never cared for it as a kid. Golden Eye 007 is scheduled for the Nintendo Switch Online "soon" so only time will tell when. That’s what makes the Nintendo Switch Online so interesting as it allows people the chance to play classic games, some for the first time.

