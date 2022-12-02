Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 2: Free Battlefield 2042 Steam weekend

Black Friday has come to an end, so if you're looking for any epic deals, I'm afraid you won't find many of them. However, what you will find on Steam is a free weekend for Battlefield 2042. If you've stayed away from this one after the initial bad buzz, this is a good time to dive in risk-free and see how far things have progressed.

Elsewhere, GOG.com and Gamesplanet both have good deals on Return to Monkey Island, the Ubisoft Store has a good discount on the Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition, and fresh off Thursday's reveals for Monster Hunter Rise, you can get the Rise + Sunbreak bundle over on Green Man Gaming for a good discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.

Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.