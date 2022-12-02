Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 2: Free Battlefield 2042 Steam weekend

Black Friday has come to an end, so if you're looking for any epic deals, I'm afraid you won't find many of them. However, what you will find on Steam is a free weekend for Battlefield 2042. If you've stayed away from this one after the initial bad buzz, this is a good time to dive in risk-free and see how far things have progressed.
Elsewhere, GOG.com and Gamesplanet both have good deals on Return to Monkey Island, the Ubisoft Store has a good discount on the Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition, and fresh off Thursday's reveals for Monster Hunter Rise, you can get the Rise + Sunbreak bundle over on Green Man Gaming for a good discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Fort Triumph - FREE until 12/8
- RPG in a Box - FREE until 12/8
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $42.39 (47% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $10.49 (83% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.39 (63% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Twin Mirror [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $33.75 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $27.99 (53% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $16.61 (72% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $21.98 (45% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.58 (79% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth [Ubisoft] - $6.28 (79% off)
Gamersgate
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.02 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.09 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.87 (66% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $12.89 (79% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $12.74 (79% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $4.68 (81% off)
GamesPlanet
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $17.38 (30% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $11.00 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 12/14)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $34.71 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $17.22 (71% off)
- Pac-Man World RE-PAC [Steam] - $16.76 (44% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $33.76 (44% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $14.45 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.
Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
- Flip the Table
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Baba Is You [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Armello [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Citizen Sleeper [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dicey Dungeons [Steam] - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Flip the Table Sale.
- Anno 1800 [Ubisoft] - $16.79 (72% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/5 @ 10AM PT)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $12.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 Gold Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Witch It! - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/5 @ 10AM PT)
- Fable Anniversary - $10.49 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
