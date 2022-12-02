Mainstage 2022 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream
Here are all the details you need for the Super Smash Bros. esports event Mainstage 2022.
Mainstage 2022 is the latest Super Smash Bros. esports event being organized by Beyond the Smash. With a mix of Melee and Ultimate action, the event will span over the course of the weekend and will see some of the top Smash players going at it in the platform fighter. If you want to tune into the event yourself, let’s go through the Mainstage 2022 dates, times, schedules, and prize pool details.
Mainstage 2022 schedule
Mainstage 2022 kicks off on Friday, December 2, 2022. The first day will see doubles matches for both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate. There will also be pools for singles for both games. The competition will continue with the Top 64 matches to close out the action on Day 2. It all culminates in the Top 8 matches for both Melee and Ultimate on Day 3.
Where to watch Mainstage 2022
Mainstage 2022 is being streamed in its entirety on the BTSsmash Twitch account. Additional matches are being broadcasted on channels BTSsmash2, BTSsmash3, and BTSsmash4.
Mainstage 2022 players
Here is a list of notable players participating in Mainstage 2022, as detailed on Liquipedia.
- Edgar "Sparg0" Valdez
- Paris "Light" Ramirez Garcia
- Shuto "Shuton" Moriya
- Takuma "Tea" Hirooka
- Michael "Riddles" Kim
- Angel "Onin" Mireles
- Kolawole "Kola" Aideyan
- Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
- Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby
- Enrique "Maister" Hernández Solís
- Salvatore "Zomba" DeSena
- Pedro "Kurama" Alonso
- Brian "Cosmos" Kalu
- Asimo
- Kengo "KEN" Suzuki
- Jayjay "Ouch!?" Basilan
- Gakuto "Gackt" Ito
- Dawson "Big D" Perron
- Luis "Lui$" Oceguera Ramos
- Towa "Atelier" Kuriyama
- ApolloKage
- Jestise "MVD" Negron
- Santiago "Chag" Pérez Checchi
- Kaito "Shogun" Kawasaki
- Yonnas "yonni" Gadissa
- Spencer "Scend" Garner
- Robert "Myran" Herrin
- Alexis "Goblin" Stennett
- Jonathan "Jdizzle" Douglas
- Christian "Jahzz0" Ramsay
- Larry "Larry Lurr" Holland
- Jared "jaredisking1" Sharp
- Sriks
Mainstage 2022 prize pool
The Mainstage 2022 prize pool won’t be finalized until the conclusion of the event, but as it currently stands, the pool is $7,530.
That's everything you need to know about Mainstage 2022. For more on the event, including its eventual winners, be sure to bookmark our esports topic page.
