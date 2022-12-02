Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Mainstage 2022 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

Here are all the details you need for the Super Smash Bros. esports event Mainstage 2022.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
BTSsmash
1

Mainstage 2022 is the latest Super Smash Bros. esports event being organized by Beyond the Smash. With a mix of Melee and Ultimate action, the event will span over the course of the weekend and will see some of the top Smash players going at it in the platform fighter. If you want to tune into the event yourself, let’s go through the Mainstage 2022 dates, times, schedules, and prize pool details.

Mainstage 2022 schedule

The schedule for Mainstage 2022

Source: BTSsmash

Mainstage 2022 kicks off on Friday, December 2, 2022. The first day will see doubles matches for both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate. There will also be pools for singles for both games. The competition will continue with the Top 64 matches to close out the action on Day 2. It all culminates in the Top 8 matches for both Melee and Ultimate on Day 3.

Where to watch Mainstage 2022

Mainstage 2022 is being streamed in its entirety on the BTSsmash Twitch account. Additional matches are being broadcasted on channels BTSsmash2, BTSsmash3, and BTSsmash4.

Mainstage 2022 players

Here is a list of notable players participating in Mainstage 2022, as detailed on Liquipedia.

  • Edgar "Sparg0" Valdez
  • Paris "Light" Ramirez Garcia
  • Shuto "Shuton" Moriya
  • Takuma "Tea" Hirooka
  • Michael "Riddles" Kim
  • Angel "Onin" Mireles
  • Kolawole "Kola" Aideyan
  • Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
  • Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby
  • Enrique "Maister" Hernández Solís
  • Salvatore "Zomba" DeSena
  • Pedro "Kurama" Alonso
  • Brian "Cosmos" Kalu
  • Asimo
  • Kengo "KEN" Suzuki
  • Jayjay "Ouch!?" Basilan
  • Gakuto "Gackt" Ito
  • Dawson "Big D" Perron
  • Luis "Lui$" Oceguera Ramos
  • Towa "Atelier" Kuriyama
  • ApolloKage
  • Jestise "MVD" Negron
  • Santiago "Chag" Pérez Checchi
  • Kaito "Shogun" Kawasaki
  • Yonnas "yonni" Gadissa
  • Spencer "Scend" Garner
  • Robert "Myran" Herrin
  • Alexis "Goblin" Stennett
  • Jonathan "Jdizzle" Douglas
  • Christian "Jahzz0" Ramsay
  • Larry "Larry Lurr" Holland
  • Jared "jaredisking1" Sharp
  • Sriks

Mainstage 2022 prize pool

The Mainstage 2022 prize pool won’t be finalized until the conclusion of the event, but as it currently stands, the pool is $7,530.

That's everything you need to know about Mainstage 2022. For more on the event, including its eventual winners, be sure to bookmark our esports topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola