ShackStream: Visiting the Land of the Vikings with Jan Jan takes a crack at being a Jarl in this survival colony sim.

Tonight, Jan turns in his pilot’s license to become a Jarl tasked with managing a village and helping it grow into a city. That’s right, Shack Air is grounded this week while Vikings take over the stream.

Jan will go live with Land of the Vikings at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m EST. The stream will last for two hours, and during that time we’ll see what kind of a Jarl this established flight sim pilot can be. Will Jan be able to lead a village through harsh times and help it grow into a thriving city, or will we find out he’s better suited for the skies? You can catch the entire stream on the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded above, and we’ll be sure to upload the VOD to the Shacknews YouTube channel once it’s done.

As always, we appreciate anyone who takes the time to pop open any of our streams and spend some time with us. Whether you like to lurk or get active in chat, your support means a lot to us. You can go the extra mile by shooting us a subscription on Twitch. Those who have an Amazon Prime subscription linked to the Twitch account can give us their free Prime sub if they haven’t already spent it elsewhere. See you at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST. Skál!