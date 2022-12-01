Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

ShackStream: Visiting the Land of the Vikings with Jan

Jan takes a crack at being a Jarl in this survival colony sim.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Laps Games
1

Tonight, Jan turns in his pilot’s license to become a Jarl tasked with managing a village and helping it grow into a city. That’s right, Shack Air is grounded this week while Vikings take over the stream.

Jan will go live with Land of the Vikings at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m EST. The stream will last for two hours, and during that time we’ll see what kind of a Jarl this established flight sim pilot can be. Will Jan be able to lead a village through harsh times and help it grow into a thriving city, or will we find out he’s better suited for the skies? You can catch the entire stream on the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded above, and we’ll be sure to upload the VOD to the Shacknews YouTube channel once it’s done.

As always, we appreciate anyone who takes the time to pop open any of our streams and spend some time with us. Whether you like to lurk or get active in chat, your support means a lot to us. You can go the extra mile by shooting us a subscription on Twitch. Those who have an Amazon Prime subscription linked to the Twitch account can give us their free Prime sub if they haven’t already spent it elsewhere. See you at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST. Skál!

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola