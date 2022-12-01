Coinbase says Apple is blocking the ability to send NFTs on iOS Issues with sending NFTs through Coinbase on iOS are apparently being caused by Apple.

Coinbase Wallet is a mobile app that provides quick and easy access to crypto and NFT assets for owners on the go. It also allows users to send and receive assets as part of its service. Earlier today, iOS users began to notice that they were being prevented from exchanging NFTs on Coinbase Wallet. Coinbase has released a statement saying that this function is being blocked by Apple due to a discrepancy over its in-app purchase system.

The Coinbase Wallet Twitter account rolled out a thread of tweets earlier today that explained the ongoing issue preventing iOS users from sending NFTs on the platform. “This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature.” It’s a concerning development for NFT owners that utilize the Coinbase Wallet app on iOS. The company goes on to explain the situation in further detail.

Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee.

For anyone who understands how NFTs and blockchains work, this is clearly not possible. Apple’s proprietary In-App Purchase system does not support crypto so we couldn’t comply even if we tried.

Simply put, Apple has introduced new policies to protect their profits at the expense of consumer investment in NFTs and developer innovation across the crypto ecosystem.

Coinbase wraps things up by stating that the company hopes that this is just some sort of oversight or misunderstanding on Apple’s part. If so, this wouldn’t even be the first time this week that Apple has found itself in such a situation. Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated just days ago that Apple was threatening to pull the social media platform from the App Store, but that turned out not to be the case following an in-person meeting between Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

If there are any updates to the ongoing issue with Coinbase Wallet and Apple, we’ll be sure to update this story.