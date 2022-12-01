Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Coinbase says Apple is blocking the ability to send NFTs on iOS

Issues with sending NFTs through Coinbase on iOS are apparently being caused by Apple.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CNBC
6

Coinbase Wallet is a mobile app that provides quick and easy access to crypto and NFT assets for owners on the go. It also allows users to send and receive assets as part of its service. Earlier today, iOS users began to notice that they were being prevented from exchanging NFTs on Coinbase Wallet. Coinbase has released a statement saying that this function is being blocked by Apple due to a discrepancy over its in-app purchase system.

The Coinbase Wallet Twitter account rolled out a thread of tweets earlier today that explained the ongoing issue preventing iOS users from sending NFTs on the platform. “This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature.” It’s a concerning development for NFT owners that utilize the Coinbase Wallet app on iOS. The company goes on to explain the situation in further detail.

A screenshot of the Coinbase Wallet tweet quoted in the paragraph above.

Coinbase wraps things up by stating that the company hopes that this is just some sort of oversight or misunderstanding on Apple’s part. If so, this wouldn’t even be the first time this week that Apple has found itself in such a situation. Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated just days ago that Apple was threatening to pull the social media platform from the App Store, but that turned out not to be the case following an in-person meeting between Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

If there are any updates to the ongoing issue with Coinbase Wallet and Apple, we’ll be sure to update this story.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  Shacknews
    reply
    December 1, 2022 3:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Coinbase says Apple is blocking the ability to send NFTs on iOS

    boarder2
      reply
      December 1, 2022 4:49 PM

      I unfed this because I want to watch crypto burn but I'm not entirely sure how I feel about what's actually going on.

      It's not really much different than any other app that lets you buy tokens to trade for in-app content or whatever. Talking at a non-specific high level, if you were allowed to trade your tokens to others in the app for content and the app developer took a fee on the transaction. Does that happen anywhere else in the app world?

      Probably not because that transaction would cost a trivial amount to make happen if blockchain wasn't involved so no one would pay it.

      Just thinking out loud that there isn't actually any real money exchange happening here and people already have to be bought into the funny money, so why should apple get a cut of the funny money other than greed?

      derelict515
        reply
        December 1, 2022 5:18 PM

        This is like Apple asking for a 30% cut of the value if you trade digital Magic cards with another player on iOS

        boarder2
          reply
          December 1, 2022 5:26 PM

          Is that a thing you can do?

          derelict515
            reply
            December 1, 2022 5:54 PM

            No but only because WotC only has trading in their old Windows game (Magic Online).

        Rodeoclash
          reply
          December 1, 2022 5:45 PM

          Or asking for a cut of the eBay fee if you use the eBay app to sell something.

      Schnapple
        reply
        December 1, 2022 5:34 PM

        https://i.imgur.com/el04NSJ.jpg

        boarder2
          reply
          December 1, 2022 5:57 PM

          Finally you actually made a funny post in a crypto thread. Mark this day on your calendar!

      boarder2
        reply
        December 1, 2022 6:14 PM

        I guess a better analogy would be like Apple blocking the ability to do bank transfers.
        Or if you send money via PayPal and PayPal charges a fee for the transfer, Apple trying to get a cut of that fee.

        Smells like bullshit to me.

        Still, fuck crypto.

