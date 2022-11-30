ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 268 Start your engines in Mario Kart 64!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping into pit row with a classic, Mario Kart 64. My brother and I would play Mario Kart 64 for hours and most of the time the races ended with one of us hitting each other. You know what they say, “If you haven’t attempted to beat your brother up after a video game, were you really playing at all?”

I’ll admit it has been quite sometime since I’ve played Mario Kart 64 so the real test will be If I can get the feel for steering back. We'll see if like riding a bike, you never forget how to drive in Mario Kart. That being said, some of my favorite tracks are from Mario Kart 64, like Royal Raceway, Choco Mountain, and Yoshi Valley. These must be other players’ favorites as well since these three were brought back for Mario Kart 8. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET see if I still have what it takes to get first place in Mario Kart 64!

Mario Kart 64 is a timeless classic. Nintendo should bring back the banana chain item!

