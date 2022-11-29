Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Unboxing & Review: Professor Slughorn's Hourglass from The Noble Collection

Selected for Slytherin? Then you might want to slip into a seat for our unboxing of The Noble Collection's replica of Professor Horace Slughorn's Hourglass!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

There are countless artifacts that either hang around in the scenery or play a huge role in the world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One such piece is the Hourglass of one Professor Horace Slughorn, former head of Slytherin House. The Noble Collection crafted this piece based on its appearance in the cinematic universe and now sells it as a collectible for Potter fans. What’s more, we had a chance to unbox it and see what kind of quality is wrapped up in this replica!

Slughorn’s Hourglass was released by The Noble Collection and is available for order now on its website at a retail price of $145 USD. Right out of the box, Video Editor Greg Burke was highly impressed with the design and quality of the piece. Slughorn’s Hourglass is weighty, with actual sand in it that runs for about an hour. It also features the Slytherin House motifs that made it a striking artifact in the movies. Unfortunately, the sand will not flow slower or faster depending on if your conversation is boring or exciting.

While not glass, the Hourglass is composed of a very high quality resin that could convince nearly any naked eye otherwise. Meanwhile, the heads of the snakes holding up the glass are made of a mix of diecast metal and pewter and the brushed look of the metal contrasts quite well with the green of the snakes’ bodies. Unfortunately, such a weighty piece could also be considered fragile and should be handled carefully and displayed in a safe place.

Want more videos like this Slughorn Hourglass unboxing? Be sure to head over to our Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels where you’ll find all of our gameplay, interviews, reviews, unboxings, and further videos on the latest video games, technology, and toys.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola