Unboxing & Review: Professor Slughorn's Hourglass from The Noble Collection Selected for Slytherin? Then you might want to slip into a seat for our unboxing of The Noble Collection's replica of Professor Horace Slughorn's Hourglass!

There are countless artifacts that either hang around in the scenery or play a huge role in the world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One such piece is the Hourglass of one Professor Horace Slughorn, former head of Slytherin House. The Noble Collection crafted this piece based on its appearance in the cinematic universe and now sells it as a collectible for Potter fans. What’s more, we had a chance to unbox it and see what kind of quality is wrapped up in this replica!

Slughorn’s Hourglass was released by The Noble Collection and is available for order now on its website at a retail price of $145 USD. Right out of the box, Video Editor Greg Burke was highly impressed with the design and quality of the piece. Slughorn’s Hourglass is weighty, with actual sand in it that runs for about an hour. It also features the Slytherin House motifs that made it a striking artifact in the movies. Unfortunately, the sand will not flow slower or faster depending on if your conversation is boring or exciting.

While not glass, the Hourglass is composed of a very high quality resin that could convince nearly any naked eye otherwise. Meanwhile, the heads of the snakes holding up the glass are made of a mix of diecast metal and pewter and the brushed look of the metal contrasts quite well with the green of the snakes’ bodies. Unfortunately, such a weighty piece could also be considered fragile and should be handled carefully and displayed in a safe place.

