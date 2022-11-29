ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 267 Kirby is working off all that Thanksgiving weight saving Dream Land from the forces of evil!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re floating back into Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. When I was a kid, I didn’t play this game much and thus never beat it. That changes hopefully tonight on the program. During the last Kirby 64 episode, we made our way through the first three stages of the game. We also found all the crystal shards from the first three levels. The game feels easier than I remember it being when I was a kid.

That being said, one major issue I have with it is that you can’t use the D-pad on the Nintendo 64 Switch controllers. It might be the only game on the Switch Online N64 library that I feel more comfortable with the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. On tonight’s episode, we look to find all the crystal chards strew about Dream Land and save the world. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET find out if tonight is the last Kirby 64 episode on Stevetendo! You’ll also get my thoughts on the Super Mario movie trailer that was shown today. In my opinion, the movie is shaping up nicely!

We'll need to master all the copy abilities if we're going to find all the crystal shards.

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It's almost the end of the year and we want to end the year with a bang! That being said, stay tuned during the month of December to see what's coming but here's a hint, RPG!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. No Hockey scores to check tonight but the Devils defeated the Rangers last night so happy days all around!

December is going to be about role playing games on Stevetendo. It's more and more likely that a Super Mario RPG playthrough is going to happen this month. However, that playthrough shouldn't take too long so we'll need more games to play. It doesn’t have to be an RPG, as long as it’s on the Nintendo Switch Online, then it’s in the running for the Stevetendo show!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!