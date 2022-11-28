ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 266 We're driving to Ikana Canyon tonight in the Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting closer to saving Termina in the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. The game has a lot of side quests to complete and in my opinion; some of them feel a lot easier to do than when I first played the game many years ago. That being said, during the last Majora’s Mask episode, we made our way through the Great Bay Temple and defeated the masked fish monster, Gyorg.

We have more side quests to complete tonight and then make our way toward Ikana Canyon, the last area in the game. However, Ikana Castle could be the toughest dungeon in the game as well as the missions we'll find in the canyon area. One of those quests gets you the Couples Mask, one of the toughest quests to do and one I’ve never done without a guide. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the mission as we take another step in saving Termina and preventing the moon from falling!

The final dungeon in Majora's Mask is housed inside the Stone Tower! Look out for the twist inside!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It's almost the end of the year and we want to end the year with a bang! That being said, stay tuned during the month of December to see what's coming but here's a hint, role playing!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. Devils are playing the Rangers, their bitter rivals tonight so we'll be checking the score from time to time.

I mentioned earlier but December is going to have a role player feel to it on the show. It’s looking like a full Super Mario RPG playthrough is going to happen but I could probably finish Mario RPG in about three Stevetendo show episodes. We’ll need another game to feel the void for the rest of the year. It doesn’t have to be an RPG, as long as it’s on the Nintendo Switch Online, then it’s in the running for the Stevetendo show!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!