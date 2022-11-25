Evening Reading - November 25, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving weekend, everyone! Hope you're enjoying the holiday. I'm here to bring you the Friday Evening Reading, though in lieu of the usual news, memes, and entertainment, we're going to quickly dive right into the weekly features that I bring you every week here at ER... after a few quick stops! Here we go!

Looking back at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

What we're thankful for:



🌸 Eevee

⚡️ Pikachu

🥰 and you!



Hope you enjoyed the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Trainers!#MacysParade pic.twitter.com/JVntwrLARL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 24, 2022

Nothing says Thanksgiving Day Parade quite like Savannah and Hoda dancing to Sean Paul. #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/jposXn1Q2P — Timothy Bella (@TimBella) November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/pkWk5TJUZ2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 24, 2022

It's Mariah Carey season, all.

Oh, and we celebrate the best dog!

Meet Winston, the "razzle dazzle" French bulldog that just won this year's National Dog Show. He's a very good pup indeed. https://t.co/oA973CSUmR — NPR (@NPR) November 24, 2022

We were told that Winston was an especially good boy!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Nobody knows more about speed than Sonic, so when we gotta go fast, we turn to Games Done Quick. Of course, the Sonic Frontiers scene is still in development and First Step hosts JHobz and Keizaron are going to attempt to learn the ropes.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. You saw our story about Sakurai and Kid Icarus earlier this week, but you might have missed that he also had a lot to say about Super Smash Bros. Melee. This is the main event for many fans, so be sure to check this out.

This week in Shaqnews

What's the first word that comes to mind when you think of @SHAQ? 🤔#ShaqHBO is now streaming on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/RbsY7iuJT6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 24, 2022

Take this long holiday weekend to check out the new Shaq series on HBO Max.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

WWE Survivor Series is this Saturday and it's time for WAR GAMES! The feud between The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes has been one of the hottest in wrestling and it's about to hit a fever pitch, especially with the sudden addition of Kevin Owens.

Tonight in video game music

We're jumping back to OC ReMix to check out this rare cover from Diddy Kong Racing.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the end of November!