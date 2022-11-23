ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 265 Kirby 64 stars on the Stevetendo show tonight! Will we be able to save Dream Land?

Get an early start on celebrating Thanksgiving with the Stevetendo show! It’s the time of year to be thankful and show gratitude for the ones you care about I know I’m grateful for the Stevetendo show audience because without them, there wouldn’t even be a show. That being said, we’re playing Kirby 64 on the show tonight. It feels like a now brainer to have Kirby along for the Thanksgiving holiday.

I have only played Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards a handful of times growing up and I remember not being a fan of it. It’s time to give the game a second chance. Only time will tell if this is going to be a full playthrough or just a one-time episode. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, see if Kirby 64 is better or worse than I remember.

Who's the star of the show and the name you should know? Kirby!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The end of the year is coming up soon so we might take this time to start a new RPG on the program, such as Paper Mario. You'll have to work off all that Thanksgiving Turkey by coming to the Stevetendo show!

It’s time to share the Thanksgiving story I talked about yesterday. I used to work at Metlife Stadium, the home of the Jets and Giants, as stadium security. The one time I wasn’t able to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family was the time the Jets and Patriots played on Thanksgiving, known as the “Butt Fumble” game where Mark Sanchez fumbled the ball by running into the rear end of his offensive lineman. Being a big Jets fan, you would think this would have bothered me to no end, IF I had seen it. One of the few times I was down in processing, the jail-like area at the stadium, for most of the game and missed the play entirely. Someone was looking out for me that day so I didn’t have to deal with that play.

