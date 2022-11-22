Disney Dreamlight Valley gets Toy Story update in two weeks Say hello to Woody and Buzz with the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has explored several worlds based on classic animated movies and Pixar's vast library. However, its most anticipated update is still on its way. The Toy Story update looks like it's finally ready to roll out, as Gameloft announced on Tuesday that it will deploy the new content in just a few short weeks.

First revealed during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at this year's D23 Expo, the Toy Story realm will take players into Andy's room. That's where they'll meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who will undoubtedly need some sort of assistance before they'll agree to come back to the village. Once they become permanent village residents, they'll remain toy-sized, which could make things awkward given that almost everyone else is about 1,000 times larger than them. Then again, Remy probably would appreciate more neighbors who are his height.

Happy anniversary to @Disney and @Pixar's @toystory! Prepare to shrink down for your next big adventure with Buzz Lightyear and Woody on December 6th when Disney Dreamlight Valley's second update launches on all platforms.✨ pic.twitter.com/mg9Bc2YJbF — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 22, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a big hit for Gameloft so far, blending together Disney's most recognizable characters with the relaxing gameplay style of a game like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. It's technically supposed to be free-to-play, but it's not quite there yet since it's currently still in an early access state.

"Reach for the sky!"

Source: Gameloft

Look for the Toy Story realm to come to Disney Dreamlight Valley on Tuesday, December 6. It's available in early access right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Of course, if you'd like it on PC, it's available on both Steam Early Access and the Epic Games Store and currently discounted as part of the Steam Autumn Sale and EGS Black Friday Sale, respectively.