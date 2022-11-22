Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Disney Dreamlight Valley gets Toy Story update in two weeks

Say hello to Woody and Buzz with the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Gameloft
1

Disney Dreamlight Valley has explored several worlds based on classic animated movies and Pixar's vast library. However, its most anticipated update is still on its way. The Toy Story update looks like it's finally ready to roll out, as Gameloft announced on Tuesday that it will deploy the new content in just a few short weeks.

First revealed during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at this year's D23 Expo, the Toy Story realm will take players into Andy's room. That's where they'll meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who will undoubtedly need some sort of assistance before they'll agree to come back to the village. Once they become permanent village residents, they'll remain toy-sized, which could make things awkward given that almost everyone else is about 1,000 times larger than them. Then again, Remy probably would appreciate more neighbors who are his height.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a big hit for Gameloft so far, blending together Disney's most recognizable characters with the relaxing gameplay style of a game like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. It's technically supposed to be free-to-play, but it's not quite there yet since it's currently still in an early access state.

Woody faces Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley
"Reach for the sky!"
Source: Gameloft

Look for the Toy Story realm to come to Disney Dreamlight Valley on Tuesday, December 6. It's available in early access right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Of course, if you'd like it on PC, it's available on both Steam Early Access and the Epic Games Store and currently discounted as part of the Steam Autumn Sale and EGS Black Friday Sale, respectively.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

