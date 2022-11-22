ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 264 The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take a pizza break to join the Stevetendo show! Time to beat the Hyperstone Heist for the very first time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection. You can tell that this collection had a lot of time and effort put into it by just how much is included. Being a video game music lover, I enjoy going into the soundtrack section and listening to all the cool tunes. I have played the likes of the NES TMNT games and Turtles in Time on the show but tonight I’m playing one of the games in the collection that I have never played. Tonight, we're playing TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist on the show!

For those who aren’t aware, the Hyperstone Heist is a slightly different version of Turtles in Time. The main difference is that this was the version that Sega Genesis owners got. I had a Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo growing up but never got around to this one. That changes tonight, as I’ll make an attempt at beating it for the first time. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET find out if we can take Shredder down, yet again!

This week on the show is similar to an old-school Thanksgiving celebration. Get out of bed, put the Thanksgiving Day Parade on and you never knew what character balloons/floats would be in the parade. You didn't want to miss Snoopy, Bart Simpson, or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles because the parade was on one TV channel and you were out of luck if you missed out. Now, you have the Stevetendo show on your side so you won't miss out on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Levels in the Hyperstone Heist are longer than Turtles in Time but are there other differences between the two?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This week is Thanksgiving so stay tuned for a theme week of games. It turns out that Yoshi had a scheduling conflict, too much Tennis and Karting to make the Stevetendo show, but Kirby is still scheduled to appear. You'll have to swing by the show to find out how!

I live in Northern New Jersey and I have never attended the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Some people might find that a little odd but it’s a royal pain to get into New York City on a good day, let alone holidays. I’m going to save a Thanksgiving story for Wednesday night’s stream but here’s something to keep you interested: it’s from my time working Safety Services at Metlife Stadium for the Jets and Giants. Also, keep thinking of those viewer suggested games for me to play on the show. Nintendo is taking their time adding games to the Nintendo Switch Online so we’ll have to play something prior.

