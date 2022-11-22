Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to watch and participate in Fortnite's Fracture event

Here's how you can watch and be a part of Fortnite's Fracture Event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
2

Fortnite Chapter 3 will conclude with the end of Season 4 in December. With Chapter 4 on the horizon, Epic Games previously announced the cataclysmic Fracture event, which will usher the battle royale game into its next era. Though very little is known about he season-ending event, Epic Games has released new details about Fracture, including how and when players can participate.

The Chapter 3 finale event Fracture will happen on December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. PT./4 p.m. ET. The Fracture playlist will open 30 minutes before the event begins, giving players time to load in and secure a spot before the action starts. Players can queue in parties of four. If you don’t have a group to queue with, you can use emotes in-game to join other solo players.

As a one-time event, there will be no way to experience Fracture yourself if you miss it the first time. That said, players can join the event for up to 40 minutes after it starts, so not all hope is lost if you’re running late.

Prior to the end of the season, Epic Games is urging players to complete their Battle Pass and tie up any challenges that they’ve yet to complete. From November 22-29, Fortnite will be holding Avian Ambush Week, with Loot Chickens appearing far more frequently and some bonus quests offering a chance to earn some extra exp in the 11th hour of the season. Finally, Bargain Bin Week will run from November 29 until the Fracture event on December 3, and will see character goods and services discounted.

That’s how you can watch and participate in the Fortnite Fracture event. For everything going on in Epic Games battle royale game, be sure to bookmark the Fortnite topic page here on Shacknews.

