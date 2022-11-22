Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' first expansion is Duty Eternal The turn-based strategy game will get its first expansion in just a few short weeks.

Earlier this year, Frontier Foundry and Complex Games put players in the role of the Grey Knights, as they sought to protect humanity in Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. While the plague swarming the galaxy has been momentarily contained, a whole new scourge is on its way in the game's first expansion. On Tuesday, Frontier revealed Duty Eternal and announced that it would arrive in just two short weeks.

Duty Eternal will focus on a new strain of the Bloom, as the Technophage Outbreak threatens to devour the galaxy. The Grey Knights must work alongside the Adeptus Mechanicus in order to contain it, but the effort will be far from easy. In fact, Complex is touting this new set of missions as some of the toughest Daemonhunters has seen so far. Expect to see remixed standard maps with higher reinforcement numbers, new Warp Surge conditions, and harsher penalties for failure.



Source: Frontier Developments

To help make things a little easier, Complex is introducing an all-new class. The Techmarine can deploy Combat Servitors in an effort to help even up the numbers game. Combat Servitors can be repaired or augmented to help keep reinforcements handy for the other Daemonhunters classes.

On top of that, players will get to wield the Venerable Dreadnought. The Dreadnought will be available as the playable fifth member of the player's party for all Technophage Outbreak missions and can be fully customized. The Techmarine can also repair the Dreadnought whenever necessary.

Frontier and Complex are hopeful that Duty Eternal will add not only new content, but additional ways to experience the existing story. Look for new early paths involving the Gladius Frigate to go along with the new missions and Techmarine class. Players won't have to wait too long to check out this new expansion. Look for Duty Eternal to come to Warhammer 40K: Chaos Hunt - Daemonhunters on Tuesday, December 6. It will be priced at $44.99 USD.