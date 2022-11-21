ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 263 Will our training be enough to swim through the Great Bay Temple?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into Termina in the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. For those who don’t know, our mission is to prevent the vile Skull Kid from wrecking the world with the moon a la help of Majora’s Mask. The Skull Kid stole Majora’s Mask from the Happy Mask Salesman, who in turn asked if we would help get it back. During the last Majora’s Mask episode, we saved the Zora eggs from Gerudo pirates, learned the New Wave Bossa Nova, and opened the path to the Great Bay Temple.

Tonight, we’ll make our way to the Great Bay Temple, find all the stray fairies inside, and defeat the monster that guards the place. The Great Bay Temple is the Water Temple of Majora’s Mask and it’s not as bad as the Ocarina of Time dungeon but it does have its moments such as changing the direction of water flow. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, find out if we can beat the Great Bay Temple and take another step in preventing the moon from crushing the world.

We'll have to rely on Zora skills to get through the Great Bay Temple!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This week is Thanksgiving so stay tuned for a theme week of games. The likes of Kirby and Yoshi should make an appearance on the Stevetendo show but just like the Thanksgiving Day Parade, schedule and celebrity guests are subject to change.

It's Hockey night at the Stevetendo show house so we'll be checking in on the Devils/Oilers game during the livestream. The Devils go for 13 wins in a row tonight so we might be checking the score a little more than usual.

