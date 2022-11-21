Medali Gym Test secret menu item - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here's the answer to the secret menu item riddle for the Medali Gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features the traditional eight Gym structure, but with a twist. Not only can you challenge them in any order you like, but they also require a unique Gym Test to complete. For the Medali Gym, players are tasked with figuring out the proper order for a secret menu item. If you’re having issues with this riddle, we’ve got the solution for you right here.

The solution to the Medali Gym Test is discovered by battling other trainers and speaking with NPCs around the town. To save you the time, we’ve got the answer to the riddle for you right here. When speaking to the waiter these are the answers you need to give to each question they asks you:

Grilled rice balls

Medium serving

Extra crispy, Fire Blast style

Lemon

Once you give the waiter the order, they’ll let the chef know. The dining section will then be transformed into a battlefield, where you can step up and challenge Gym Leader Larry. He specializes in Normal-Type Pokemon, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a Pokemon with Fighting-Type moves in your party.

The Gym Test is required to battle Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s similar to the Island Trials from Pokemon Sun and Moon, with players having to fulfill various tasks instead of going through the traditional structure of battling trainers in a Gym.

Now that you know the solution to the Medali Gym Test, you can save yourself the time of having to hunt for the answers around the town. If you’re trying to power through the Victory Road storyline, we’ve got the proper order of Gym Leaders from weakest to strongest. For further assistance on your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough, stick with us here on Shacknews.