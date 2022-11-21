Gym battle order - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here's the proper order to battle the Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow you to freely explore the world at your own pace. This includes Victory Road's Gym battles, which you can now challenge in any order that you like. However, the Gyms do not scale with your strength, so it would be wise to avoid some of the more challenging Gym Leaders early on. If you’re looking for the natural Gym battle order, we can help you out.

Here are the eight Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order of weakest to strongest. If you want to avoid accidentally challenging a Gym that’s too strong for your current party, use this as a guideline as you explore the Paldea region.

There are light spoilers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ahead, so proceed with caution.

Gym 1 - Cortondo Gym

The Cortondo Gym is the easiest in the Paldea region. Gym Leader Katy specializes in Bug-Type Pokemon, and the strongest member of her team is level 15.

Grass-Type Gym Leader Brassius runs the Artazon Gym. The strongest member of his team is level 17.

Gym 3 - Levincia

The Levincia Gym is home to Iono, the Electric-Type Gym Leader. Her most powerful Pokemon is level 24.

Gym 4 - Cascarrafa

Kofu is the Water-Type Gym leader in Cascarrafa. The strongest Pokemon on his team is level 30.

Gym 5 - Medali

Medali is where you’ll find the Normal-Type Gym. Gym Leader Larry’s strongest Pokemon is level 36.

Gym 6 - Montenevera

Ryme is the Ghost-Type Gym Leader found in Montenevera. Her best Pokemon is level 42.

Gym 7 - Alfornada

Alfornada is where you’ll battle Psychic Gym Leader Tulip. Her most powerful Pokemon is level 45.

Gym 8 - Glaseado

The Glaseado Gym is the strongest in the Paldea region. Gym Leader Grusha specializes in Ice-Type Pokemon, and the strongest member of his team is level 48.

That’s the proper order to take on the Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you want to avoid biting off more than you can chew. That said, there are no restrictions on when you can do what, so we encourage you to explore and experiment with your path in the Paldea region. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, stick with Shacknews.