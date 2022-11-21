Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Gym battle order - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here's the proper order to battle the Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow you to freely explore the world at your own pace. This includes Victory Road's Gym battles, which you can now challenge in any order that you like. However, the Gyms do not scale with your strength, so it would be wise to avoid some of the more challenging Gym Leaders early on. If you’re looking for the natural Gym battle order, we can help you out.

Gym battle order - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here are the eight Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order of weakest to strongest. If you want to avoid accidentally challenging a Gym that’s too strong for your current party, use this as a guideline as you explore the Paldea region.

There are light spoilers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ahead, so proceed with caution.

Gym 1 - Cortondo Gym

A screenshot of my trainer with bug gym leader Katy.

The Cortondo Gym is the easiest in the Paldea region. Gym Leader Katy specializes in Bug-Type Pokemon, and the strongest member of her team is level 15.

Gym 2 - Artazon

An image of grass-type gym leader brassius.

Source: Nintendo

Grass-Type Gym Leader Brassius runs the Artazon Gym. The strongest member of his team is level 17.

Gym 3 - Levincia

A screenshot of my trainer next to electric gym leader iono.

The Levincia Gym is home to Iono, the Electric-Type Gym Leader. Her most powerful Pokemon is level 24.

Gym 4 - Cascarrafa

A screenshot of my trainer next to water gym leader kofu.

Kofu is the Water-Type Gym leader in Cascarrafa. The strongest Pokemon on his team is level 30.

Gym 5 - Medali

A screenshot of Normal-type gym leader Larry.

Medali is where you’ll find the Normal-Type Gym. Gym Leader Larry’s strongest Pokemon is level 36.

Gym 6 - Montenevera

A screenshot of my character and Ghost gym leader Ryme

Ryme is the Ghost-Type Gym Leader found in Montenevera. Her best Pokemon is level 42.

Gym 7 - Alfornada

A screenshot of my character and Psychic gym leader Tulip striking a yoga pose.

Alfornada is where you’ll battle Psychic Gym Leader Tulip. Her most powerful Pokemon is level 45.

Gym 8 - Glaseado

A screenshot of my character with Ice gym leader grusha.

The Glaseado Gym is the strongest in the Paldea region. Gym Leader Grusha specializes in Ice-Type Pokemon, and the strongest member of his team is level 48.

That’s the proper order to take on the Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you want to avoid biting off more than you can chew. That said, there are no restrictions on when you can do what, so we encourage you to explore and experiment with your path in the Paldea region. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola