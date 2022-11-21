ShackStream: The Entropy Centre lets us bend time to solve puzzles on Indie-licious With humankind on the brink of extinction, we wield the power of time to solve complex puzzles and save it on today's Indie-licious.

When you might be the last human left and the only way to salvage that situation is to solve complex puzzles, there’s really only one path forward isn’t there? Even if that path moves back and forth through the trippy boundaries of time, we’re set on this whole “save humanity” thing, so we’ll be taking on the challenges of The Entropy Centre on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

The Entropy Centre comes to us from the developers at Stubby Games and the publishers at Playstack. It came out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 3, 2022. In an alternate future, an extinction level event has wiped out nearly all life on Earth. You are one of the only remaining beings left, but there is hope. You’ve found your way to a place called The Entropy Centre and there just might be hope for the rest of the planet if you can reach its core. That means wielding a weapon that can bend the rules of time to solve puzzles and open the path forward.

Join us as we bend time in The Entropy Centre on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The Entropy Centre might contain the key to saving Earth, but can we open the time-intensive puzzles that protect it? Find out as we play on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live shortly.