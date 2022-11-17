ShackStream: Big Team Building in Jackbox Party Pack 9 - Episode 38 With the holidays near, we're getting into party mode on today's Big Team Building! Join us as we get ridiculous in Jackbox Party Pack 9!

We’re winding down the year and our coverage as we slip into the later end of November, but we still have a few cool things left for everyone, including more Big Team Building streams! We’ve been playing our way through Grounded, Splatoon 3, and even Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleased, but this week, we're playing it a bit more cool and partying down. Join us as we jump into a session of Jackbox Party Pack 9!

Jackbox Party Pack 9 is the latest entry in the series from Jackbox Games. As usual, these games invite players to join in and engage in a number of board game, trivia, and game show style contests built to bring on the laughs. We’ll probably try to keep this one clean… but no promises.

Tune in as we go live with Jackbox Party Pack 9 for Big Team Building on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into our ShackStreams. Your viewership and support mean a lot to us and help us strive to continue to bring you the best streams possible for your viewing pleasure. If you’d like to support our livestream projects further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps out immensely, and you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

Either way, you’ll want to be on board as we flex our comedic chops and try to secure the W in Jackbox Party Pack 9! Tune in as we go live with Big Team Building shortly!