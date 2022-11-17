FTX claims Sam Bankman-Fried transferred funds to Bahamas after bankruptcy filings Sam Bankman-Fried has found himself in more hot water after FTX's bankruptcy filing.

Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down from his position as FTX CEO last week after the crypto exchange company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This came following a massive liquidity crunch that saw hundreds of millions of dollars in FTT being sold by several top investors. While Bankman-Fried admitted his responsibility for FTX’s downfall, his poor behavior may not have stopped after last week’s events. FTX claims that Bankman-Fried transferred assets to the Bahamas after the bankruptcy filing.

In a Delaware Bankruptcy Court filing today, FTX alleged that former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to access accounts containing company assets after stepping down from his position last week, as we learned from CNBC’s report. The disgraced CEO was allegedly successful in accessing those assets, which he then transferred to the Bahamian government.



Source: FTX

[I]n connection with investigating a hack on Sunday, November 13, Mr. Bankman-Fried and [FTX co-founder Gary] Wang, stated in recorded and verified texts that “Bahamas regulators” instructed that certain post-petition transfers of Debtor assets be made by Mr. Wang and Mr. Bankman-Fried (who the Debtors understand were both effectively in the custody of Bahamas authorities) and that such assets were “custodied on FireBlocks under control of Bahamian gov’t.”

The Debtors thus have credible evidence that the Bahamian government is responsible for directing unauthorized access to the Debtors’ systems for the purpose of obtaining digital assets of the Debtors—that took place after the commencement of these cases. The appointment of the JPLs and recognition of the Chapter 15 Case are thus in serious question.

If it’s determined Bankman-Fried did in fact access FTX funds unauthorized and transferred them to the Bahamas, he could be dealing with consequences on top of the fallout from the FTX bankruptcy filing. Visit the Shacknews FTX topic page for any updates on the situation.