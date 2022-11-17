ShackStream: Keeping people moving in City Bus Manager We will return to City Bus Manager this week as Jan attempts to expand the Shacknews bus service across a city in Northern Germany.

If you checked into last week's ShackStream on Thursday evening, you'll have watched Jan build the very first Shacknews bus empire. This week, he'll return to continue expanding service across the region. There will no doubt be required updates to the bus depot and head office, and no shortage of new lockers will need to be installed to support the ever-growing staff.

Let's see how far we can grow this company before things get unwieldy. There are plenty of challenges and missions ahead, and we'll try to squeeze as many buses as possible into the rather small and poorly designed lot we created last week. Don't miss out!

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!