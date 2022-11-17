Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Keeping people moving in City Bus Manager

We will return to City Bus Manager this week as Jan attempts to expand the Shacknews bus service across a city in Northern Germany.
Jan Ole Peek
1

If you checked into last week's ShackStream on Thursday evening, you'll have watched Jan build the very first Shacknews bus empire. This week, he'll return to continue expanding service across the region. There will no doubt be required updates to the bus depot and head office, and no shortage of new lockers will need to be installed to support the ever-growing staff.

Let's see how far we can grow this company before things get unwieldy. There are plenty of challenges and missions ahead, and we'll try to squeeze as many buses as possible into the rather small and poorly designed lot we created last week. Don't miss out!

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

