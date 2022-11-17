Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

PAX East 2023 announces March dates, badges on sale now

PAX East returns to Boston this March, and badges are available for purchase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

PAX East is one of the biggest annual gaming conventions, typically taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. The event had its grand return earlier this year after going on hiatus during the pandemic. The turnout was successful enough, and now organizer ReedPop is set to bring it back again next year. PAX East 2023 is set for late March, and badges are on sale today.

ReedPop announced the dates for PAX East 2023 in a press release shared with Shacknews. The next PAX East will take place from March 23-26, 2023. The event will once again be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. As with previous years, PAX East will feature exclusive game demos and panels for those in attendance.

Those looking to secure badges for PAX East can do so now, as they’re officially on sale. Badges can be purchased for individual days ($65) as well for the entire 4-day event ($245). 2023 is shaping up to be a monumental year for organizer ReedPop. Back in July, it was revealed that ReedPop will co-produce E3 2023 alongside The ESA. For more PAX East news as we approach the March event, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola