PAX East 2023 announces March dates, badges on sale now PAX East returns to Boston this March, and badges are available for purchase.

PAX East is one of the biggest annual gaming conventions, typically taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. The event had its grand return earlier this year after going on hiatus during the pandemic. The turnout was successful enough, and now organizer ReedPop is set to bring it back again next year. PAX East 2023 is set for late March, and badges are on sale today.

ReedPop announced the dates for PAX East 2023 in a press release shared with Shacknews. The next PAX East will take place from March 23-26, 2023. The event will once again be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. As with previous years, PAX East will feature exclusive game demos and panels for those in attendance.

The show will continue to bring the community together with opportunities to hang out with old friends in addition to making new ones in the tabletop lounges and free play sections featuring PC, console, and retro games. PAX Arena will also return with a schedule full of fan-favorite Esports professionals, content creators, and rising stars competing for glory and prizes. A full list of exhibitors, vendors, and guests for PAX East 2023 will be announced in the lead-up to the show.

Those looking to secure badges for PAX East can do so now, as they’re officially on sale. Badges can be purchased for individual days ($65) as well for the entire 4-day event ($245). 2023 is shaping up to be a monumental year for organizer ReedPop. Back in July, it was revealed that ReedPop will co-produce E3 2023 alongside The ESA. For more PAX East news as we approach the March event, Shacknews has you covered.