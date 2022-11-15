New jobs listings hint at future Apple Reality AR/VR software experiences Apple is hiring software producers to design applications and experiences within its upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality ecosystems.

The promise of Apple entering the virtual reality and augmented reality tech space is one that has been floating around for years as rumors and teases of Apple Glass and Apple VR have floated overhead. However, a recent job listing suggests that Apple might finally be close to showing off something substantial. Job listings were recently posted on Apple’s career site that not only feature specialization in AR and VR design, but also focus on software development, suggesting Apple is looking for developers to create apps and experiences for some kind of AR/VR hardware.

Apple’s recent AR/VR software development job listings were spotted recently by Bloomberg. In particular, Apple’s listing for a Software Producer was noteworthy. The job asks developers to work between art, design, and engineering teams to create software using various Apple technologies, “including the augmented reality (AR) support offered in ARKit.” The listing also asks that prospective candidates have “familiarity with computer vision concepts, augmented and virtual reality, 3D rendering engines, machine learning.”

Apple's requirements for its new Software Producer job listing demand applicants have familiarity with AR and VR applications and design.

Source: Apple

In addition to the above Software Producer listing, Apple has also posted listings for engineers in the AR/VR space. It would appear that there’s a focus on using Apple App Intents framework to build development tools for VR and AR projects.

“We are looking for a software engineer who will work on the App Intents framework to help design and implement solutions to unlock deep system intelligence, enable new developer tools, and facilitate novel user interactions from application data models which are leveraged by a variety of system services such as Shortcuts, Siri, Search, and more,” one of the listings reads.

All of this is promising for the future of Apple VR and AR. Supposedly, the company showed a sample model of its upcoming AR/VR headset to its Board of Directors earlier this year. That said, hopefully the aggressive move to develop AR/VR software means that Apple is fairly close to showing the rest of us what it has in store for the virtual reality hardware space in the near future. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.