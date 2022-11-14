Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Vulture's Gold Treasure Map location & solution - God of War Ragnarok

Where to find the Vulture's Gold Treasure Map and the Buried Treasure location it's depicting in God of War Ragnarok.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map is one of the first ones players can discover in God of War Ragnarok. This gives players a little insight into the various rewards that can be claimed by finding and solving each one. The good news is that this is by far the easiest one to find.

Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map location

The location of the Vulture's Gold treasure map in Alfheim circled
The Treasure Map for Vulture's Gold is in Alfheim, just north of the mystic gateway in the Strond.
Source: Shacknews

The Vulture’s Gold treasure map is found in Alfheim in The Canyons. This area is first accessible on your way out of Alfheim after visiting the Temple of Light with Tyr. A wall near the mystic gateway in The Strond will be broken, granting you access to the Canyons and the Barrens.

Go through this new route to spot the treasure map on the ground beside a body. This actually counts as one of the lore items in the area.

Vulture’s Gold – Buried Treasure location

The location of the Buried Treasure for Vulture's Gold
Once you have the treasure map, you can dig up the buried treasure for Vulture's Gold inside the huge skull.
Source: Shacknews

Once you have the Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map you will be able to dig up the buried treasure. Find this treasure in The Barrens in Alfheim. Look inside the skeleton in the north of the area. The buried treasure is inside the skull and is marked by a twinkling light.

Approach the glow and interact with it. Kratos will clear it with his Leviathan axe and pick up the following resources:

  • Shattered Rune x10
  • Stonewood x1
  • Dwarven Steel x1
  • Honed Metal x1

These resources can be used to upgrade your gear at the blacksmith. Make sure you spend the time to find the other Treasure Maps as they will have the rare resources you need for further upgradess. For more help with collectibles and side quests, check out our God of War Ragnarok page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola