ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 260 We're pirate hunters tonight in the Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going right back into our Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask playthrough. I know this playthrough has normally been played on Wednesday, but I have decided to change the schedule a little this week. The new Pokémon games release this week so there might be some Pokémon on the program this week to celebrate. Last week’s Majora’s Mask episode had its fair share of side missions to complete. If we didn’t attempt the side quests, then we wouldn’t have had enough health to survive. We also took a trip to the Great Bay/Ocean and used the Song of Healing to fulfill a dying Zora's final request.

In turn, we were given the ability to use his face/likeness to transform into a Zora. That will come in handy, as the next dungeon is the Great Bay Temple. However, before we get to the Great Bay Temple, we have to make our way through the Gerudo Pirate hideout and find the eggs that they stole from the Zora Princess. You can’t learn the song needed to get into the Great Bay Temple without finding these eggs. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, find out if we have what it takes to get through the Gerudo Pirate hideout and get to the Great Bay Temple.

We'll have to sneak around the Gerudo Pirate hideout to find those missing Zora eggs.

