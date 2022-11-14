ShackStream: RoboCo has us building robots for the good of mankind on Indie-licious The squishy humans need mechanical assistance! Join us as we assemble robots to help them on today's Indie-licious ShackStream.

We all dream of a tomorrow where we have a robot for every situation. We’re pretty far along on robotics, but we could always be more creative and practical. That’s the kind of balance RoboCo tasks you with as you build robots to appease hapless humans, and we’re playing it today on Indie-licious!

RoboCo comes to us from Filament Games which are the developers and publishers on the game. The game came to Steam Early Access on PC on November 3, 2022 where it is currently the only way to play. It puts players in charge of a sandbox factory where you can craft, assemble, and create all sorts of mechanical creations to meet the requirements of various challenges. Create robots to feed hungry diners, load heavy trucks with freight, and even get the party going with exceptional dance moves.

Tune in as we put our creative skills to the test and see what kind of robots we can come up with. We’ll be going live with RoboCo on today’s episode of Indie-licious at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank all viewers who show up for ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your support and viewership drive us to continue make these shows better as we go. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then you should consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out a lot, and you can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link that up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription you can use as you will. We’d be happy to have that free subscription if you have nowhere else to put it.

Can our mechanical creativity cater to the wants and needs of our hapless human subjects? Find out as we go live with RoboCo on Indie-licious shortly!