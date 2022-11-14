Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk refutes rumors of China-made Tesla EVs shipping to U.S. customers

Elon Musk has denied a report that Tesla is considering exporting EVs from its Shanghai factory.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

Last week, Reuters published a report that stated electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla was considering exporting some of its Shanghai-produced cars to factories in the United States and Canada. Such a move could have implications for Tesla’s business philosophy and its current demand in China. Shortly after publishing this report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted the claims made.

Reuters' report about Tesla considering exporting its China-made vehicles to the US and Canada was published on Friday, November 11. The article was also shared on the outlet’s Twitter account, where it caught the attention of none other than Elon Musk himself. “False,” Musk replied to the tweet, seemingly refuting the claims made by Reuters. The outlet states that it spoke to two people with knowledge of the situation.

A screenshot of the Elon Musk "False" tweet referenced in this article.

Musk’s one-word tweet was all he provided in terms of refuting the Reuters report. The publication updated its article, stating that it reached out to Elon Musk for further comment after his tweet, but received no response.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory has the highest production rate of all its facilities, able to manufacture 1.1 million electric vehicles a year. Up until now, Tesla has stuck to selling its cars in the same countries where they’re manufactured. If the Reuters report proves to be true, this could have some major ramifications on Tesla’s business moving forward. With Elon Musk seemingly refuting these claims, we’ll have to wait and see if it happens.

Tesla has more or less stayed out of the news recently, with much of the focus on Musk’s latest business endeavor: Twitter. That said, the CEO recently dumped roughly $4 billion in Tesla stock, after stating he had no plans to sell more shares. For the latest Tesla news, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 14, 2022 8:25 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Musk refutes rumors of China-made Tesla EVs shipping to U.S. customers

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 14, 2022 8:59 AM

      He blatantly lies about things all the time on Twitter, so I'm not sure how much credibility he has on this.

    • Affliated legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 14, 2022 9:24 AM

      What's the big deal about this? By all accounts the China factory is producing higher quality cars at the moment.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 14, 2022 9:26 AM

        Tax cut benefits. If they are building cars in China, Tesla might be breaking their agreement with the US federal and state governments for tax breaks for having US manufacturing jobs.

        • Affliated legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 14, 2022 12:12 PM

          I mean, they ARE building cars in China, that's where one of their biggest/newest factories is. I guess the problem would be importing those specific models into the US then.

Hello, Meet Lola