Musk refutes rumors of China-made Tesla EVs shipping to U.S. customers Elon Musk has denied a report that Tesla is considering exporting EVs from its Shanghai factory.

Last week, Reuters published a report that stated electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla was considering exporting some of its Shanghai-produced cars to factories in the United States and Canada. Such a move could have implications for Tesla’s business philosophy and its current demand in China. Shortly after publishing this report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted the claims made.

Reuters' report about Tesla considering exporting its China-made vehicles to the US and Canada was published on Friday, November 11. The article was also shared on the outlet’s Twitter account, where it caught the attention of none other than Elon Musk himself. “False,” Musk replied to the tweet, seemingly refuting the claims made by Reuters. The outlet states that it spoke to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Musk’s one-word tweet was all he provided in terms of refuting the Reuters report. The publication updated its article, stating that it reached out to Elon Musk for further comment after his tweet, but received no response.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory has the highest production rate of all its facilities, able to manufacture 1.1 million electric vehicles a year. Up until now, Tesla has stuck to selling its cars in the same countries where they’re manufactured. If the Reuters report proves to be true, this could have some major ramifications on Tesla’s business moving forward. With Elon Musk seemingly refuting these claims, we’ll have to wait and see if it happens.

Tesla has more or less stayed out of the news recently, with much of the focus on Musk’s latest business endeavor: Twitter. That said, the CEO recently dumped roughly $4 billion in Tesla stock, after stating he had no plans to sell more shares. For the latest Tesla news, Shacknews has everything you need to know.