ShackStream: Big Team Building in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Episode 36 The Shack staff suit up and charge their particle throwers in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on this week's Big Team Building.

When it comes to teamwork, the Shacknews crew is a tight group. We do our jobs and look out for one another as we go, but are we going to be able to stick together when it comes to g-g-g-g-ghosts?! We’ll find out as we play Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on today’s episode of Big Team Building!

IllFonic put out Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed in October 2022. It’s quite a good game, tapping the talents of Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, who reprise their roles as Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz respectively. It also lets you customize your Ghostbuster and go out on hunts to capture ghosts in a variety of fun locations. You can also be the ghost if you’d rather cause chaos and slime the silly Ghostbusters.

Can we work together to bring justice to the supernatural? Find out when we go live with Big Team Building on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

We ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Or so we say… Find out if the team can hold down those particle beam tethers long enough to bag some spectral scare factories in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on today’s episode of Big Team Building.