ShackStream: Signalis sends us forth in a sci-fi nightmare on Indie-licious As an android Replika, we'll delve into a wrecked vessel on an alien world and discover strange horrors that await in the darkness.

Spooky season may be over, but here’s a scary game we just couldn’t pass up. It’s Halloween in November for Indie-licious as we check out the sci-fi terror of Signalis on this week’s ShackStream!

Signalis comes to us from the developers at rose-engine and the publishers at Humble Games. In a dystopian sci-fi future, humans have gone to distant planets to colonize them with the help of Replika: humanoid androids that serve as workers and protectors. Players play as a technician Replika known as Elster who wakes up in a derelict human spacecraft on a foreign planet without her memories. In search of her lost thoughts and dreams, Elster delves into a dark journey full of deadly monsters and surreal encounters.

Come watch as we join Elster on this cosmic horror sci-fi journey. We’ll be playing Signalis on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

What dreams lie in the darkness of this foreign planet? Join us as we find out when we play Signalis on today’s episode of Indie-licious.