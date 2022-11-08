Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Signalis sends us forth in a sci-fi nightmare on Indie-licious

As an android Replika, we'll delve into a wrecked vessel on an alien world and discover strange horrors that await in the darkness.
TJ Denzer
1

Spooky season may be over, but here’s a scary game we just couldn’t pass up. It’s Halloween in November for Indie-licious as we check out the sci-fi terror of Signalis on this week’s ShackStream!

Signalis comes to us from the developers at rose-engine and the publishers at Humble Games. In a dystopian sci-fi future, humans have gone to distant planets to colonize them with the help of Replika: humanoid androids that serve as workers and protectors. Players play as a technician Replika known as Elster who wakes up in a derelict human spacecraft on a foreign planet without her memories. In search of her lost thoughts and dreams, Elster delves into a dark journey full of deadly monsters and surreal encounters.

Come watch as we join Elster on this cosmic horror sci-fi journey. We’ll be playing Signalis on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into Indie-licious and ShackStreams like it. Your support and viewership help us to continue to keep these shows rolling and getting better with each run. If you’d like to help play a part in supporting our livestreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It means a lot to us and you can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you can get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. We’d be happy to have that free sub if you have nowhere else to put it.

What dreams lie in the darkness of this foreign planet? Join us as we find out when we play Signalis on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

