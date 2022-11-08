Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops 40 million sold Nintendo's Q2 2023 earnings report revealed a new sales milestone for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo (NTDOY) continues to be a titan of the gaming industry, and its Q2 2022 earnings report confirms the company’s continued financial success throughout the previous quarter. In breaking down the different aspects of its business, Nintendo provided updated sales figures on games for the Switch. One of these titles was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has now crossed 40 million copies sold.

Nintendo’s investor relations site includes a page for top-selling titles. Here we see that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still reigns supreme as the highest-selling Switch game of all time (48.4 million units), but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is hot on its heels. The latest installment currently stands at 40.2 million units sold, with 1.5 million sold between April and September of this year.



Source: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020 and saw some tremendous sales figures right out of the gate. Its release coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic certainly contributed to that success, as many retreated to the virtual lifestyle sim in lieu of real-world gatherings and events. In the two years since, New Horizons has continued to be a financial monolith for Nintendo. The developer/publisher has also supported the game with both free and paid content updates to keep players engaged.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comfortably sits as the second highest-selling Switch title, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at a distant third place (29.5 million units). With that massive success, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo does with the franchise next. The next game is likely many years away, but there’s certainly room for additional updates and content for New Horizons. For more news out of Nintendo’s Q2 2023 earnings report, Shacknews has all the details.