How to upgrade gear - God of War Ragnarok Take your killing potential to new heights by upgrading all of your gear in God of War Ragnarok to increase your Power Level.

Upgrading your gear in God of War Ragnarok is vital to increasing your Power Level. This allows Kratos to deal and take more damage. Beyond than that, it ensures you can face some of the greater challenges on offer with improved weapons, armor, Runic attacks, and more. There are two systems at play when it comes to upgrading gear and both are important.

How to upgrade gear to increase Power Level

To upgrade your gear in God of War Ragnarok, you either need to visit your favorite blacksmith or spend XP in the character screen. These are the two distinct upgrade systems. Upgrading your gear using these methods will increase your overall level (seen at the top-left of the character screen). Here’s what you need to know about both systems.

Visit the blacksmiths to upgrade your armor, weapons, and more.

Firstly, Brok and Sindri will be able to upgrade your armor and weapons for both Kratos and Atreus. This allows weapons to deal more damage and lets you take more hits. For the armor, it can also mean unlocking additional stat boosts or passive effects.

While weapons only need their core upgrade material (like the Frozen Flame for the Leviathan axe), armor needs Hacksilver and resources. These resources are mostly the same for each piece, requiring rarer versions the higher the level. However, some gear requires specific upgrade material that is only available as rewards from Favors or other side quests. Check the Resources tab in the Codex for information on where to find each one.

The other upgrade system is tied to XP. Unlocking new skills is one use of XP but the other is upgrading your gear. XP lets you upgrade Runic attacks, Spartan Rage, and the various Relics you will find. These are all handled in the character screen. Don’t forget about upgrading your Runic attacks, as each new level will increase the ability’s stats. Remember to upgrade Atreus’ Runic Summons too!

Keep in mind that every time you upgrade your gear, Kratos’ Power Level will slightly increase. Take the time to do this as regularly as you can to ensure you’re able to face the next threat the game throws at you.

With your gear upgraded in God of War Ragnarok, you should be in a position to face any challenge that the game throws at you. Our God of War Ragnarok page has more information to aid your adventure across the nine realms.