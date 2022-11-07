Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) lowers fiscal year 2023 revenue and profit outlook Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) earnings report includes altered guidance for this year's revenue.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has released its Q2 2023 earnings report. It revealed that the company missed on both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations. However, it also provided some insight to the company’s future business. In the earnings report, Take-Two Interactive updated its guidance, lowering it for the full year.

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings report was shared on the company’s investor relations page. On page 2, the company shares that it has lowered its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2023. “We now expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.4 to $5.5 billion in Fiscal 2023. Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile.”

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick provided a statement on the announcement of the change in revenue guidance.

Despite these headwinds and their effect on our guidance for the year, we remain highly confident in our diverse and extensive development pipeline that we expect will deliver us sequential years of growth and record performance. Take-Two has a proven strategy and consistent track record of success, driven by our core tenets: we aspire to be the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company in the world. As we strive to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead of us, we are committed to creating significant long-term value for our shareholders.

Major misses on EPS and revenue expectations compounded with the lowered guidance for the fiscal year sent Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock spiraling in after-hours trading. It fell from $108.40 to as low as $91.00 at the time of this writing.

