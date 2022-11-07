Stranger Things VR announced for 2023 Players will head to the Upside Down and step into the shoes of an iconic Stranger Things villain.

Stranger Things has become one of the most popular products of modern pop culture since its debut in 2016. Since then, Netflix has continued to build upon the series and its universe with content outside of the show itself. Stranger Things has already been made into a video game, but will now get the VR treatment. Stranger Things VR envisions the Upside Down from a new perspective and is set for release in 2023.

Stranger Things VR was announced on Stranger Things Day, which marks the day that Will Byers went missing (November 6) in the show’s original season. The trailer shows off imagery from the recently released fourth season, such as the grandfather clock, and a young Eleven letting her powers lose. Interestingly enough, players won’t be working alongside Stranger Things’ iconic cast of young protagonists in this game. Instead, they’ll be working against them.

Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.

Vecna was the big bad of the latest Stranger Things season. While the show spent a lot of time diving into his back story, Stranger Things VR will seemingly go even further down that path, allowing fans to harness Vecna’s nightmarish powers and see what the evil being was doing in the Upside Down before he popped up in the series.



Source: Tender Claws

Stranger Things VR is being developed by Tender Claws, an established VR developer known for titles like Tempest, Tender, and the Virtual Virtual Reality series. As of now, Stranger Things VR is scheduled to launch in Winter 2023. As we await more details on gameplay and a release date, stick with Shacknews.