Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 4: Xbox Harvest Sale

Fall into Xbox with Microsoft's latest sale, while PlayStation continues its November Savings promotion and Nintendo slashes the price of PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The harvest is upon us, as the fall season sets in. Xbox is throwing a big Harvest Sale, which features some of the best titles from Rockstar Games. That includes the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5, so if you're looking to get started on that for the first time, now is the time to get in on the action. If you're a PlayStation owner, then head over to the November Savings, which is continuing from last week. You'll find Rockstar's best there, as well, along with some noteworthy deluxe editions of the latest titles.

Over at Nintendo, PAC-MAN 99 wants to have some fun with streamers and esports again, so to help get into the spirit, the Deluxe Edition upgrade is on sale. Be on the lookout for a few other hit titles on sale, like Alan Wake Remastered and Bugsnax.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

