Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 4: Xbox Harvest Sale

The harvest is upon us, as the fall season sets in. Xbox is throwing a big Harvest Sale, which features some of the best titles from Rockstar Games. That includes the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5, so if you're looking to get started on that for the first time, now is the time to get in on the action. If you're a PlayStation owner, then head over to the November Savings, which is continuing from last week. You'll find Rockstar's best there, as well, along with some noteworthy deluxe editions of the latest titles.
Over at Nintendo, PAC-MAN 99 wants to have some fun with streamers and esports again, so to help get into the spirit, the Deluxe Edition upgrade is on sale. Be on the lookout for a few other hit titles on sale, like Alan Wake Remastered and Bugsnax.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Praetorians HD Remaster - FREE!
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition - FREE!
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Harvest Sale
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $51.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Harvest Sale.
- ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $8.74 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Frostpunk Console Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - $3.99 (60% off)
- Down in Bermuda - $4.99 (75% off)
- Evan's Remains - $2.79 (60% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Deep Discounts.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Hitman Trilogy [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- November Savings
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $83.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uncharted Digital Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.79 (80% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy [PS5] - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Bugsnax - $12.49 (50% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $23.99 (20% off)
- OBAKEIDORO! - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $14.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Garden Story - $12.99 (35% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- SkateBIRD - $8.99 (55% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
