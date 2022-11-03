Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Destiny 2 is getting a new dungeon in December

Set your alarms, prepare your builds, and ready your fireteam because a new dungeon is coming the first week of Season 19.
Sam Chandler
With the end of Season of Plunder in sight, players are already anticipating wait lies ahead in Season 19. Though a dungeon was confirmed as arriving next season, players now have an exact date to mark in their calendars: December 9.

Three Guardians shooting at a Vex boss in Destiny 2
A new dungeon is coming in Season 19, though nothing is known about what lies within. Could players be fighting Vex?
In the November 3, 2022 edition of This Week at Bungie, the team revealed that the new dungeon will arrive on December 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. This is the first Friday of season 19, the last season before the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall next year.

The most recent dungeon, Duality, released back at the end of May 2022 and brought players to the Leviathan once more. Instead of just traipsing through the ship, players jumped back and forth between reality and Calus’ nightmarish mind realm.

As for what foes await in this upcoming dungeon, it’s anyone’s guess. However, a look at what players have fought against might give us a hint:

  • The Shattered Throne: Hive/Taken
  • Pit of Heresy: Hive
  • Prophecy: Taken
  • Grasp of Avarice: Fallen
  • Duality: Cabal

The only enemy factions missing from the line-up? Vex and Scorn. Given the focus on Scorn during The Witch Queen, and seeing as players haven’t had much to do with Vex since Season of the Splicer, my money would be on a Vex dungeon, though, this might be wishful thinking.

No matter what awaits players in the dungeon, you can be sure you’ll find plenty of coverage right here on Shacknews. We’ll have a full dungeon walkthrough, weapon drops, and collectible guide ready on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for when you choose to tackle the challenge.

