ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 256 Time to help out the Gorons and traverse the frozen mountains in Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back to Termina with the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. The show has had a Legend of Zelda feel to it lately so what better way to keep that going than by continuing our playthrough of the second Nintendo 64 game in the series. During the last Majora’s Mask episode, we saved the Deku Princess from the vile Woodfall Temple and defeated Odolwa, the boss that resided there. That being said, we’ll have to come back to Woodfall later on in our journey to complete side missions, when we have the appropriate equipment. Some of the later temples will need to be their bosses defeated multiple times in order to get our hands on everything we need.

Tonight, we’ll make our way up the snowy mountain, towards the village of the Goron race. Here we will make our way to the Goron hot spring, where our next character transformation is located. It’s also where we can find the Lens of Truth, an item we’ll need for quite a few side quests. The journey will eventually lead us to one of the more tedious temples, Snowhead Temple. This temple is a tower but it’s very easy to get lost in if your not careful. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we make our way to Snowhead Temple and thaw out the mountainside!

The frozen mountainside can't keep the fire and soul of a Goron down!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Now that the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mega Man X4 have finished, there will be plenty of new playthroughs starting next week so stay tuned!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming.

I can say with certainty that I won’t be throwing nearly as many controllers during the Majora’s Mask playthrough than I did playing Mega Man X4. The final boss fight in X4 almost ruins the whole game for me, but I digress. Anyway, if you have leftover Halloween candy and you don’t know what to do with it, then leave it with the Stevetendo show, it won’t go to waste. The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!