Cosmonious High and Cities VR among 11 new PS VR2 games Sony has revealed 11 games that'll be playable on the PS VR2 in 2023.

This morning, Sony confirmed that the PS VR2 will be released on February 22, 2023. While we already know that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be ready at launch, the manufacturer has pulled back the curtain on 11 other games that fans can expect to play on PS VR2 in 2023.

A post to the PlayStation Blog outlines 11 new games that are coming to the PS VR2. While these titles aren’t confirmed to be available on launch day, they’re all expected to arrive during the calendar year:



Source: Sony

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR

Zenith: The Last City

After The Fall

Tentacular

Some of the most notable titles here are Comonious High and Cities VR, which were previously available on other platforms. Sony has also courted some prominent developers, as Supermassive Games will again go on rails with The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

The Jurassic World Aftermath Collection packs together both chapters of the dinosaur survival game and will also be coming to PS VR2. The Hello Neighbor franchise has been one of the most notable in the indie horror space and announced a new game for PS VR2 as well. Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue is developed by tinyBuild and Steel Wool Studios and will once again see players navigating Mr. Peterson’s house, this time in search of a friend that’s being held captive.

With a $549.99 price tag (and pre-orders going live this morning), it makes sense that Sony wants to inform players exactly what games they’ll be able to enjoy on the platform. With just a few months until launch, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about PS VR2.