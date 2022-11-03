Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call here The Corsair Q3 2022 earnings call is taking place today and you can listen to how the company performed right here.

Corsair (CRSR) is set to discuss its Q3 2022 earnings report today. The company’s earnings from Q1 2022 were disappointing, so it will be interesting to see how the latest quarter compares. You can tune in to the earnings call using the embedded video below.

Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call is schedule to start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 3, 2022. Viewers can tune in to the earnings call using the Shacknews YouTube embedded stream below. Once the financial results call concludes, the livestream will be replaced by a VOD for rewatching or for those who missed the call live.

An alternative to viewing the call with the Shacknews YouTube stream is to instead tune in directly through the Corsair Investor Relations page. Before tuning in, it’s also worth looking over Earnings Whispers for an estimate of how the company may have performed. As of writing, the estimated revenue is at $317.67 million.

Previously, Corsair reported in its Q1 2022 financial call that earnings results missed EPS and revenue expectations. In a tough quarter, Corsair reported non-GAAP numbers that show $0.09 per share compared to $0.58 in the first quarter of 2021. Today may shed some light on share prices. It will be interesting to see whether it can bounce back.

