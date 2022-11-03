Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call here

The Corsair Q3 2022 earnings call is taking place today and you can listen to how the company performed right here.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Corsair
1

Corsair (CRSR) is set to discuss its Q3 2022 earnings report today. The company’s earnings from Q1 2022 were disappointing, so it will be interesting to see how the latest quarter compares. You can tune in to the earnings call using the embedded video below.

Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2022 earnings call is schedule to start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 3, 2022. Viewers can tune in to the earnings call using the Shacknews YouTube embedded stream below. Once the financial results call concludes, the livestream will be replaced by a VOD for rewatching or for those who missed the call live.

An alternative to viewing the call with the Shacknews YouTube stream is to instead tune in directly through the Corsair Investor Relations page. Before tuning in, it’s also worth looking over Earnings Whispers for an estimate of how the company may have performed. As of writing, the estimated revenue is at $317.67 million.

Previously, Corsair reported in its Q1 2022 financial call that earnings results missed EPS and revenue expectations. In a tough quarter, Corsair reported non-GAAP numbers that show $0.09 per share compared to $0.58 in the first quarter of 2021. Today may shed some light on share prices. It will be interesting to see whether it can bounce back.

Be sure to look over our Corsair topic page for more coverage. There will also be other earnings calls scheduled for next week, so stay tuned for more.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola