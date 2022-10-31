ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 254 Enjoy Halloween with the Stevetendo show and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, celebrate Halloween in style with more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through the Haunted Wasteland and arrived at the Desert Colossus, the location of the Spirit Temple. The Spirit Temple is the final temple in the game and where the last Sage needs to be woken up.

However, the Spirit Temple has two phases to beat, one as an adult and one as a child. We’ll have to take down the child portion before the adult portion so that’s where tonight’s episode begins. If we get through both sections quickly, we can take on the Gerudo Training Ground as well as possibly take on Castle Ganon as well. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, tune in to see if tonight is the final episode of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

We still have a lot to accomplish in the Spirit Temple and the desert. So much so, that it will take seven years to do it all!

