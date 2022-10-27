Destiny 2 players can craft Deep Stone Crypt raid weapons next season The team at Bungie is also looking into the Deepsight weapon economy including leveling, currency, and the value of Adept raid weapons.

Raid weapons in Destiny 2 are some of the best guns in the game. With the introduction of The Witch Queen, players have been able to craft all manner of weapons, including those dropped from raids. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the team revealed that Deep Stone Crypt raid weapons will be craftable starting in Season 19. The team is also targeting an update to the crafting system to be released with Lightfall in 2023.



Source: Bungie

The October 27 TWAB went into some detail about Deep Stone Crypt weapons. These weapons already come with some appealing perks (Reconstruction, Recombination, and Redirection) and now thanks to crafting, players will be able to find some rather strong combinations. Deep Stone Crypt weapons will also gain an Origin Trait called Bray Inheritance. Senior Design Lead Chris Proctor offered a few examples he’s looking forward to trying:

Heritage (Slug Shotgun): Reconstruction + Focused Fury

Posterity (Hand Cannon): Voltshot + Rampage

Trustee (Scout Rifle): Rapid Hit + Incandescent

While the idea of crafted Deep Stone Crypt raid weapons is exciting, the whole crafting economy in Destiny 2 needs another once over. Luckily enough, Bungie plans to do just that. The team has outlined a few pain points when it comes to the current state of crafting in Destiny 2:

Deepsight weapons are too common, causing confusion for new players and vault space problems for veterans

Players must equip a Deepsight weapon to get its currency, creating suboptimal loadouts.

Farming Shuro Chi is by far the most efficient farm, though there is no other benefit to this activity

Crafted raid weapons are better than the Adept raid weapons from Master raids

Bungie looks to be simplifying and streamlining the crafting and currency acquisition in Destiny 2 with Lightfall.

Source: Shacknews

To this end, Bungie will be addressing these in Lightfall. Unfortunately, there was no mention of how the team would manage Shuro Chi farming – perhaps completing activities will yield better XP gain? But then players will opt for the quickest and easiest activity to complete (looking at you The Warrior Empire Hunt). Here are Bungie’s goals:

Goal: Reduce Deepsight weapon hoarding. Strategy: Introduce alternate ways to earn Deepsight currencies.

Goal: Reduce bad luck in weapon recipe unlocking. Strategy: Provide opportunities within the crafting system to allow users to deterministically choose what weapon to target.

Goal: Reduce loadout stress. Strategy: Reduce player incentives to equip a suboptimal Deepsight or crafted weapon.

Goal: Improve the value of weapons rewards from Master raid content. Strategy: As mentioned in the Sandbox Q&A, give the new Lightfall raid Adept weapons access to enhanced perks. (Note that this is not going to be full, freeform crafting).



With the shutting of Stadia on January 18, 2023, some Destiny 2 players will be left adrift. Though no long-term solution is currently offered, Bungie has made the directive that players on Stadia activate Cross Save with another platform immediately. This will ensure all progress, characters, items, Eververse purchases and more do not get deleted when Stadia shuts down. After January 18, cross save must be kept active. Turning cross save off will delete everything.

The TWAB also goes into some detail about an upcoming Bungie Bounty where players can attempt to beat Bungie employees at their own game, information on Prime Gaming rewards, as well as a note that a hotfix is coming on November 1. For more news coverage, check out our Destiny 2 page. For an exhaustive list of endgame information, stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.