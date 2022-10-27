ShackStream: Fenix A320 Ops in Northern Australia It's time to put the latest update of the Fenix A320-200 through its paces as we continue our adventures in Australia.

It's been a few weeks since we visited Australia, and the recently released update of the Fenix A320 is the perfect excuse to continue our trip. We'll be exploring the North of Australia as we head from Darwin, Northern Territory, to Cairns, Queensland. While there is no special scenery available for Microsoft Flight Simulator for our departure airport, we will be checking out the Cairns International freeware scenery at our destination.

If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YPDN PALGA7 PALGA DCT SOCAR J61 KONDA HEND8A YBCS

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.