Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Fenix A320 Ops in Northern Australia

It's time to put the latest update of the Fenix A320-200 through its paces as we continue our adventures in Australia.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
MSFS
1

It's been a few weeks since we visited Australia, and the recently released update of the Fenix A320 is the perfect excuse to continue our trip. We'll be exploring the North of Australia as we head from Darwin, Northern Territory, to Cairns, Queensland. While there is no special scenery available for Microsoft Flight Simulator for our departure airport, we will be checking out the Cairns International freeware scenery at our destination.

If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YPDN PALGA7 PALGA DCT SOCAR J61 KONDA HEND8A YBCS

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola