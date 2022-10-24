ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 251 Tonight, we're heading into the Gerudo hideout and the Spirit Temple.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we found the Lens of Truth and wandered through the Shadow Temple. It was there that we took down the demon percussionist, Bongo Bongo. After defeating the Shadow Temple, we woke Impa as the Sage of the Shadow Temple.

We’re getting closer to saving Hyrule from Ganondorf but the challenge is only going to get tougher from here. Next up is a trip to the Gerudo Desert and the Spirit Temple. The Gerudo hideout is like a dungeon in of itself so there’s more work to do. Unfortunately, we can’t make our way to the desert without taking care of the hideout first. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if we can get through the desert and find the Spirit Temple.

Making our way through the Gerudo Desert will be tough but we have the tools to find a way!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Kazooie and Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask playthroughs. Both are heating up and you won't want to miss out!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great Nintendo 64 games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!