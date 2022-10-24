ShackStream: Terror of Hemasaurus unleashes classic kaiju destruction on Indie-licious The planet is crying out to be saved on today's Indie-licious, and we're going to do it as a 100-foot lizard, one nuclear butt stomp at a time.

One of our most anticipated indie games of 2022 came has finally arrived. Banking on the nostalgia of classic monster building smashers like Rampage, Terror of Hemasaurus has arrived to get us to care about the planet or get gobbled up by giant beasts trying. Thankfully, we’re the giant beast in this case and we’ll be dealing out wanton destruction for Mother Earth on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Terror of Hemasaurus comes to us from developer Loren Lemcke and the publishers at Digerati. It’s currently available on PC since October 17, 2022, but it’s also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch later this year. This game is easily one of the zaniest takes on the classic Rampage arcade formula we’ve seen in a while. It lets players roam from city to city, mashing buildings to cinder and gobbling, squashing, and even punting terrified residents and their vehicles all over the place. You can play co-op or solo as you engage in a dark comedy narrative to punish humanity for its hubris.

Join us as we play Terror of Hemasaurus for today’s episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your viewership and support mean a lot and push us to improve our shows for your pleasure with each run. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams even more, than consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out immensely and you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just connect that to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

Your Amazon Prime subscription will not, however, save you from the Terror of Hemasaurus. Tune in and see if humanity is doomed as we play the game on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.