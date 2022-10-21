Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 21: Epic Halloween Sale

Halloween is here and if you need something spooky to try out during the holidays, you might find what you're looking for on the Epic Games Store. Epic has kicked off its annual Halloween Sale and has major discounts on games like Evil Dead: The Game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and also dozens of other non-holiday affiliated titles.

Elsewhere, Steam just added NEO: The World Ends With You to its catalog and is celebrating with a special launch discount. GOG.com is celebrating the best of Bethesda, while also adding Sega's Two Point Hospital to its catalog. Humble Bundle has collected pretty much anything and everything attached to Payday 2. Plus, look for discounts on NBA 2K23 across various PC gaming retailers to celebrate the start of the professional basketball season.

NEO: The World Ends With You

Source: Square Enix

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of October, select from the following games: Severed Steel, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Death and Taxes, Summer in Mara, Defend the Rook, Obsidian Prince, Luck be a Landlord, Perfect Heist 2, Hunting Simulator 2: Bear Hunter Edition, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Siege the Day, The Escapists Double Pack, Elderborn, Godstrike, Mayhem in Single Valley, PC Building Simulator, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Super Blood Hockey. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FALL15 to say 15% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Deathloop, Monster Train: First Class Collectors Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Sker, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive the Gage Russion Weapon Pack, John Wick Heists, Scarface Heist, Gage Spec Ops Pack, John Wick Weapon Pack, The Biker Heist, Sydney Character Pack, Biker Character Pack, Wolf Pack, The Goat Simulator Heist, The Point Break Heists, Gage Chivalry Pack, Gage Ninja Pack, Yakuza Character Pack, Sokol Character Pack, The Golden Grin Casino Heist, The Alesso Heist, The Butcher's BBQ Pack, The Butcher's AK/CAR Mod Pack, The Butcher's Western Pack, The OVERKILL Pack, The Dragon Character Pack, The Bomb Heists, The Clover Character Pack, The Diamond Heist, Gage Historical Pack, Hotline Miami, Gage Assault Pack, Gage Shotgun Pack, The Big Bank Heist, Gage Weapon Pack #02, Gage Weapon Pack #01, Armored Transport, Gage Mod Courier, and Gage Sniper Pack DLC add-ons. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Tailor Pack 3, Weapon Color Pack 3, Gunslinger Weapon Pack, Buluc's Mansion Heist, Fugitive Weapon Pack, Weapon Color Pack 2, Breakfast in Tijuana Heist, Weapon Color Pack 1, Tailor Pack 2, Federales Weapon Pack, Son Martin Bank Heist, Tailor Pack 1, Cartel Optics Mod Pack, and Border Crossing Heist DLC add-ons. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Golden Dagger Tailor Pack, Mountain Master Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 4, Winter Ghosts Tailor Pack, Mega City Tailor Pack, Black Cat Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3, Guardians Tailor Pack, The Ukrainian Prisoner Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 2, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack, and Dragon Pack DLC add-ons, along with coupons for the Midland DLC Bundle and Lost in Transit DLC Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Spacebase DF-9, Double Fine Adventure, Broken Age (w/soundtrack), 140, THOTH, GNOG, Brutal Legend, Massive Chalice, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Psychonauts, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, and Gang Beasts, along with coupons for iam8bit and the Day of the Devs VIP Pass. These activate on Steam, but Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin requires a VR headset.

Pay $12 for Chronicon, Mordhau, River City Girls, Song of Iron, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Mortal Kombat 11, along with coupons for River City Girls 2, River City Girls Zero, and the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle. Pay $23 or more to also receive Chivalry 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition (w/Siege of Dragonspear and Faces of Good and Evil), Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, and Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Complete Adventures, along with a coupon for MythForce. Pay $20 or more to also receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Warhammer: End Times Vermintide (w/Collector's Edition Upgrade). Pay $10 or more to also receive Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Collector's Edition Upgrade, Shadows Over Bgenhafen, Grail Knight Career, and Winds of Magic DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Grail Knight Cosmetic Upgrade, Outcast Engineer Career, Outcast Engineer Cosmetic Upgrade, and Forgotten Relics Pack. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

