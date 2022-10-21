Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 21: PlayStation Halloween & Xbox Shocktober sales

Halloween is upon us and the big console makers are looking to bring the frights this holiday season. PlayStation has kicked off its Halloween Sale with major third-party titles like Cult of the Lamb, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and Dead By Daylight while also including a few exclusives like Ghostwire: Tokyo. Xbox is matching with its Shocktober Sale, which features many of those third-party hits, along with 2021 GOTY contender Psychonauts 2.
Nintendo is continuing its Try Before You Buy Sale for another week, but is also offering discounts on some noteworthy third-party titles, including Alan Wake Remastered, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Two Point Campus.
If Halloween isn't your thing and you're more into sports, basketball season is underway. That means you can find the first major sale on NBA 2K23 across all three major console makers.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Windbound - FREE!
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition - FREE!
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.24 (35% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Shocktober Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Shocktober Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- F1 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Arkane Studios Sale
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- The Sims 4 expansions are on sale right now through November 2!
- Halloween
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Colection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Essential Picks
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $13.99 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden ＋ DLC set - $26.59 (30% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ＋ DLC set - $26.59 (30% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- UFC 4 - $10.19 (83% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown + Tekken 7 DLC Pack - $17.99 (40% off)
- Arcadegeddon [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Outlast Trinity - $5.89 (90% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Injustice 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SUPERHOT - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Two Point Campus - $31.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $35.99 (40% off)
- Try Before You Buy Sale (All of the games featured here have free playable demos)
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - $41.99 (30% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - $41.99 (30% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Miitopia - $34.99 (30% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $14.99 (25% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Freedom Planet - $4.49 (70% off)
- DEADCRAFT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Blue Reflection: Second Light - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $14.99 (25% off)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 - $2.24 (85% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- Research and Destroy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $6.59 (70% off)
- Moonlighter - $4.99 (80% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $10.19 (66% off)
- Ubisoft Spotlight Sale
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Fibbage XL - $5.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional - $5.99 (40% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters - $20.99 (30% off)
- Restless Soul - $9.74 (35% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- SkateBIRD - $8.99 (55% off)
- Gang Beasts - $17.99 (40% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $9.99 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $5.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 21: PlayStation Halloween & Xbox Shocktober sales