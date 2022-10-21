Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 21: PlayStation Halloween & Xbox Shocktober sales

PlayStation and Xbox are both reporting in with Halloween sales, which include first-time discounts on Cult of the Lamb.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Devolver Digital
1

Halloween is upon us and the big console makers are looking to bring the frights this holiday season. PlayStation has kicked off its Halloween Sale with major third-party titles like Cult of the Lamb, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and Dead By Daylight while also including a few exclusives like Ghostwire: Tokyo. Xbox is matching with its Shocktober Sale, which features many of those third-party hits, along with 2021 GOTY contender Psychonauts 2.

Nintendo is continuing its Try Before You Buy Sale for another week, but is also offering discounts on some noteworthy third-party titles, including Alan Wake Remastered, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Two Point Campus.

If Halloween isn't your thing and you're more into sports, basketball season is underway. That means you can find the first major sale on NBA 2K23 across all three major console makers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23
Source: 2K Games

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola