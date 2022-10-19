How to get Legacy Credits - Overwatch 2 Here's what you need to know about Legacy Credits and how to get them in Overwatch 2.

While Overwatch Coins are the premium currency of Overwatch 2, players returning from the previous game will also have Legacy Credits available to spend, provided they link their accounts. In this guide, we will explain how to get Legacy Credits and what they are used for in Overwatch 2.

How to get and use Legacy Credits

Legacy Credits are basically the leftover credits that have carried over from the first game into the sequel. The original Overwatch utilized credits as its main form of currency, which players could accrue through loot boxes. Although loot boxes and credits have since been replaced with Overwatch Coins and an item shop in Overwatch 2, returning players still have the chance to spend their old credits to unlock items rather than having them go to waste.

New Overwatch 2 players will not have access to Legacy Credits and therefore must use Overwatch Coins to purchase items in the game. However, since Overwatch 2 supports cross-progression, players who previously played Overwatch on both PC and console can merge their accounts to combine all of their Legacy Credits into one account.



Legacy Credits can be used to purchase various skins, emotes, victory poses, and other cosmetic items for your heroes, including several “core launch cosmetics” for the new heroes Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. To purchase items using Legacy Credits, open the Hero Gallery from the main menu and select the hero you wish to purchase items for. Credits can be spent on any items with the white currency symbol beside them. The currency you own is displayed in the upper right corner.

There is no way to get more Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2, so you might as well spend all the credits that you have. Once you have used up your Legacy Credits and can’t redeem anything else with them, items that previously cost Legacy Credits will convert to Overwatch Coins, so don’t worry about not being able to attain certain items.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2. Once your credits are spent, make sure you know how to get Overwatch Coins so that you can unlock more cosmetics for your heroes. Read over our Overwatch 2 page for more help with the game.