How to get Overwatch Coins - Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has done away with the loot boxes of the original game and has introduced a new free-to-play model that uses Overwatch Coins as its main in-game currency. The sequel also introduces the first Premium Battle Pass, which rewards players with exclusive items for completing its levels. Overwatch Coins are what you will need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass and its levels, along with certain skins, emotes, voice lines, and other cosmetic items for your heroes. This guide will explain how to get Overwatch Coins and what you can spend them on in Overwatch 2.

How to get Overwatch Coins



As the premium in-game currency of Overwatch 2, one of the main ways of getting Overwatch Coins is by spending real money on them. Players can purchase Overwatch Coins directly through the game from the Shop tab, as well as from the Battle.net client. The Starter Pack: Season One bundle is a good option for those looking to get a handful of Overwatch Coins along with an Epic skin for Doomfist. Overwatch Coins are also what you will need to buy the Premium Battle Pass and start unlocking its tiers.

Purchasing the Premium Battle Pass will grant access to seasonal challenges that offer various rewards for playing the game throughout the season. Players can earn additional Overwatch Coins for free by completing certain challenges.



Weekly challenges are the key to getting Overwatch Coins for free in Overwatch 2. Throughout the season, players can earn up to 60 Overwatch Coins per week for completing the required number of weekly challenges before they reset. Weekly challenges typically take a bit more time to complete and include tasks like winning games, healing allies, or mitigating damage.

Each individual weekly challenge is also worth 5,000 Battle Pass XP, which significantly helps speed up Battle Pass progression. Here are the coin payouts for completing weekly challenges:

Complete 4 Weekly Challenges - 30 Overwatch Coins

Complete 8 Weekly Challenges - 20 Overwatch Coins

Complete 11 Weekly Challenges - 10 Overwatch Coins

While Blizzard may roll out new ways to earn Overwatch Coins in the future, for now the only way to get this valuable in-game currency in Overwatch 2 is by completing weekly challenges or by opening your virtual wallet. Make sure you have spent all of your Legacy Credits before buying a new cosmetic with Overwatch Coins. Check out our Overwatch 2 page for more gameplay tips.